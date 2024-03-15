International
I can't make them eat it: Teachers and parents share concerns over school meals in England | School meals
Parents and teachers have shared their frustrations with substandard school meals after a headteacher in Southampton complained about contract school caterers, asking: How hard is it to bake a potato?
Some parents and school staff contacted by the Guardian blamed outsourcing of school meals for what they saw as declining provision. A headteacher in south-west England, who asked not to be named, said she remembered what lunchtime was like before budget constraints forced her to overcook in schools. The kids at playtime would come out and smell what they were cooking for lunch and get excited. We felt it was making a difference to children's diets.
Now it's a far cry from school lunch, which the principal described as beige and high in carbohydrates. While the staff still tried to encourage the kids to eat a wider variety, sometimes you just look at it and say, I can't make them eat that, she said. You wonder how many ministers have children in public schools and you know what the meals are like.
Since 2016, the school has been buying cooked meals from a local provider and the quality has deteriorated over time. The director said she believed the company was doing the best it could with what she considered to be an insufficient government meal budget, but noted that the prepared food was not traveling well. Kids were bringing more and more packed lunches, the principal said, but their quality had also dropped: You see a lot more that are just packets.
These days, Francyne, 36, has to prepare two dinners a night: one when her nine-year-old daughter comes in at 3.15pm and another around 7pm. She said her daughter enjoyed her school lunches but had regularly come home hungry over the past six months. Foods she enjoyed, like chicken pot pie, had been dropped from the rotation, while other portions had been reduced, which, Francyne said, was a particular problem for older students.
[My daughter] said she only got a scoop of spaghetti bolognese the other day, and when she asked for more, they said no because they were rationing her. She's coming home telling me she's had a jacket potato almost every day now, she said, accusing the school's catering contractor of phasing out ingredients as costs rise. Despite this, the cost of a school meal at her Sheffield primary school rose from £2 to £2.30 in September.
She said she was concerned that the drop in quality and portions was making things worse for those who don't eat enough at home. Free school meals are designed to mitigate this, but if children are not even fed [properly] at school, some are hungry all the time.
Kate, a secondary school teacher with two children at a primary school in south-east London, said her nine and seven-year-old were increasingly begging her for packed lunches. With free school meals made universal in the London by-election this year, combined with rising costs and time pressures, she said she had been reluctant to provide them. Go to the shops and wonder why the costs are so high and I have a third child and full-time nursery fees to pay, she said.
Rosalind, 74, a retired deputy headteacher from Birmingham, said the meals at her grandchildren's primary school in London were excellent, perhaps, she thought, because they were cooked on the premises by a full-time kitchen team.
They use fresh, often local ingredients, interesting flavors and develop fantastic menus with lots of choices. The chef, who used to work in a restaurant, comes every day at 5.30 am to bake fresh bread for the whole school, 600 students. There is a huge consumption of school meals, she said. My granddaughters love it.
Because of her career, Rosalind said she knew how stretched school meal budgets were and that it probably required a well-trained chef with the imagination and passion to create good meals with the funds available.
At this school, it seems to be the passion of the chefs to make everyone's life better by offering these wonderful lunches. So maybe the answer is for each school to hire the chef directly rather than having a catering firm.
