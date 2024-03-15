Australia resumes funding for UNRWA and promises more aid to Gaza





SYDNEY — Australia will restore funding to the United Nations aid agency for Palestinians, weeks after the agency lost hundreds of millions of dollars in support following Israeli allegations that some of its Gaza-based staff took part in the October 7 attack. The Australian government also pledged on Friday to increase aid to the besieged enclave, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressing dismay at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. Australia's move follows Sweden, the European Commission and Canada in restoring funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, which had seen its international funding freeze while the allegations were investigated. The best current advice from Australian government agencies and lawyers is that UNRWA is not a terrorist organisation, Wong told reporters on Friday in Adelaide as she announced the aid package. “(We have) worked with a group of donor countries and with UNRWA for the common objective of guaranteeing the integrity of UNRWA's operations, rebuilding trust, and most importantly, ensuring the flow of aid to Gazans in need. desperate. Australia, along with 15 international partners, froze funding for UNRWA in January, leaving the agency which employs approximately 13,000 people in Gaza and is the main supplier of food, water and shelter there on the brink of financial collapse. A small number of agency staff were fired following the allegations. Israel has claimed that 450 UNRWA workers were members of militant groups in Gaza, although it has offered no evidence. Wong also pledged an additional A$4 million ($2.6 million) to UNICEF to provide emergency services in Gaza, and a C17 Globemaster aircraft will also send defense force parachutes to help airdrop humanitarian supplies. led by the US in the enclave, which is on the verge of starvation, according to the United Nations. The United States is also trying to open a new humanitarian aid corridor by building a floating dock off the coast of Gaza so that aid can flow by sea. The October 7 Hamas attack, in which about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and about 250 taken hostage, prompted a retaliatory Israeli occupation of Gaza that has killed more than 31,000, according to local health officials, leaving most large enclave in ruins. and displaced about 80% of Gaza 2.3 million people.

