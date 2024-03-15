Homes England buys Teville Gate as part of Worthing's regeneration





Homes England has bought Teville Gate, a landmark coffee estate regeneration site in Worthing, as part of plans to regenerate the area and create around 250 much-needed homes. Homes England is now working on high quality proposals for the site to deliver vital new homes in a prominent location in Worthing. Teville Gate is located in the city centre, close to the city's train station and close to bus routes and local amenities. The aim of the area is to create sustainable development with well-designed open spaces and improved pedestrian and cycle routes. Homes England has agreed to buy the site outright, then lease it to Worthing Borough Council while it carries out preparatory work, ensuring the site can be used for other purposes while plans for the site are developed. Alison Crofton, Head of Properties, said: Homes England has worked closely with Worthing Borough Council over the past year to agree a joined up approach. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Worthing Borough Council to create a scheme that will enable the delivery of a development that meets the needs of the local community. Teville Gate is the key regeneration area for Worthing and a challenging brownfield site that has the potential to have a transformative impact on the town. Dr Beccy Cooper, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: We have chosen to partner with Homes England as a catalyst for the regeneration of Teville Gate into a vibrant and sustainable community center containing the truly affordable homes that our citizens need. Our ambition remains to create sustainable, high quality and truly affordable homes for our residents. We believe Homes England is the ideal partner to deliver those ambitions for Worthing. I am excited that in a few months this wasteland will be back in use for the community as work begins to unlock the potential of this site. Teville Gate was bought by the council in 2021 to take its regeneration forward and is the first site in the South East to be bought by Homes England through the Brownfield Land and Infrastructure Fund (BIL). ENDS Notes to editors A report on the proposal was considered by Worthings joint strategic sub-committee last night (Thursday, March 14). To read the report visit https://democracy.adur-worthing.gov.uk/documents/s12099/2024.03.14%20-%20WJSSC%20-%20Agenda%20item%2010%20-%20Teville%20Gate.pdf. About Homes England As a government housing and regeneration agency, we believe that affordable, quality homes in well-designed locations are key to improving people's lives. We make this happen by using our strengths, expertise, land, capital and influence to bring investment into the community and build better quality homes. Email: [email protected] Phone: 0207 874 8262

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/homes-england-acquires-teville-gate-as-part-of-regeneration-of-worthing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos