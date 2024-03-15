International student enrollment may be on the rise worldwide





A century-old university on the outskirts of St. Louis will close next year, its president said Monday, citing budget problems and declining enrollment. Fontbonne University, in Clayton, was founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1923, originally as a place for the education of young Catholic women. Enrolled for the fall semester were 874 students, including 650 graduate students. A decade ago, Fontbonne's enrollment was about 2,000 students St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. University President Nancy Blattner said in a statement that Fontbonne would not admit freshmen for the fall 2024 semester but would continue classes through the summer of 2025. University leaders will work with faculty and staff to helping them find new positions elsewhere, she said. “After many years of declining enrollment and declining funding, the university's financial position is no longer sustainable for the long term,” Blattner said. Many universities are facing similar struggles. Public and private colleges and universities across the country have announced mass layoffs in recent months, as well as program eliminations and campus closings. The budget shortfall is blamed on declining enrollment, the end of federal funding for the pandemic and other factors. In December, the University of Arizona unveiled a financial recovery plan to address a $240 million budget shortfall. Early last year, four of the 14 universities in the Big Ten Conference, Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota and Rutgers announced significant budget shortfalls. Bradley University, a private school in Illinois, faced a budget shortfall of $13 million representing 10% of the total operating budget. Blattner said Fontbonne executives have been working for years to try to turn things around. “Despite our best efforts to cut costs, create new academic programs and launch athletic teams, the university is unable to recover from years of declining enrollment and budget deficits,” she said. The university's 16-acre campus is located near Washington University in St. Louis. The University of Washington announced Monday that it has agreed to buy the Fontbonne campus, but has no definitive plans for the property.

