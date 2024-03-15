Mortality of newborns

Key facts

The first month of life is the most vulnerable period for child survival, with 2.3 million newborns dying in 2022.

Neonatal deaths have decreased by 44% since 2000. However, in 2022, nearly half (47%) of all deaths among children under 5 years of age occurred in the newborn period (first 28 days of life), of which is among the most endangered. periods of life and requires intensive quality care during labor and the newborn.

In 2022, sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 57% (2.8 (2.5-3.3) million) of total under-5 deaths, but only 30% of global live births. Sub-Saharan Africa had the highest neonatal mortality rate in the world at 27 deaths per 1,000 live births, followed by central and southern Asia, with a neonatal mortality rate of 21 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Premature birth, birth complications (birth asphyxia/trauma), neonatal infections and congenital anomalies remain the leading causes of neonatal deaths.

Children who die within the first 28 days of birth suffer from conditions and diseases related to the lack of quality care at birth or qualified care and treatment immediately after birth and in the first days of life.

Women receiving midwife-led continuing care (MLCC) provided by professional midwives, trained and regulated to international standards, are 16% less likely to lose their babies and 24% less likely to experience a stillbirth premature.

General overview

Globally, 2.3 million children died in the first 20 days of life in 2022. There are approximately 6,500 newborn deaths every day, accounting for 47% of all deaths of children under the age of 5.

The world has made significant progress in child survival since 1990. Globally, the number of neonatal deaths fell from 5.0 million in 1990 to 2.3 million in 2022. However, the decline in neonatal mortality from 1990 to 2022 has been slower than that of neonatal mortality under 5 years old. Furthermore, benefits have been significantly reduced since 2010 and 64 countries will fail to meet the Sustainable Development Goals target for neonatal mortality by 2030 unless urgent action is taken.

Children continue to face disparate odds of survival based on where they are born, with sub-Saharan Africa and south and central Asia bearing the heaviest burden of newborn deaths. Sub-Saharan Africa had the highest neonatal mortality rate in 2022 with 27 deaths per 1,000 live births, followed by central and southern Asia with 21 deaths per 1,000 live births. In sub-Saharan Africa the risk of dying in the first month of life is 11 times higher than in the region with the lowest mortality, Australia and New Zealand. At the country level, the NMRs in 2022 ranged from 0.7 deaths per 1000 live births to 39.4 deaths per 1000 live births and the risk of dying before the 28th day of life for a child born in the country with the highest mortality high was about 60 times greater than in the country with the lowest mortality.

Causes

Most neonatal deaths (75%) occur during the first week of life and about 1 million newborns die within the first 24 hours. Among neonates, the leading causes of death include preterm birth, birth complications (asphyxia/birth trauma), neonatal infections, and congenital anomalies, which together account for almost 4 in 10 deaths among children under 5 years of age. It is worth noting that although rates for the leading causes of neonatal death have declined globally since 2000, they accounted for the same proportion of under-5 deaths – 4 in 10 – in 2000 and 2022. Access and availability of quality health care continues be a matter of life and death for mothers and newborns globally.

Priority strategies

The vast majority of newborn deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Plans to improve newborn survival must be built on a strong foundation of essential newborn care and aligned with the Every Newborn Action Plan (ENAP) and Ending Preventable Maternal Mortality (EPMM) goals for care antenatal, postnatal care, qualified health personnel and obstetrics and emergency. newborn care. Increased funding and allocation of resources to two high-impact but high-cost interventions – care for young and sick newborns and emergency obstetric care – are critical, as these measures provide a fourfold return on investment by reducing deaths of mothers, stillbirths, neonatal deaths and both. maternal and newborn morbidity. In settings with well-functioning midwifery programs, providing midwifery-led continuous care (MLCC) can reduce preterm births by up to 24%. MLCC is a model of care in which a midwife or a team of midwives provides care to the same woman during pregnancy, labor and the postpartum period, seeking medical support if necessary.

With the increase in institutional births (almost 80% globally), there is a huge opportunity for providing essential newborn care and identifying and managing high-risk newborns. However, few women and newborns stay in the facility for the recommended 24 hours after birth, which is the most critical time when complications can arise. Furthermore, many newborns die at home due to early discharge, barriers to access and delays in seeking care. The four recommended postnatal care contacts provided in health facilities or through home visits play a key role in reaching these newborns and their families.

Accelerated progress for neonatal survival and the promotion of health and well-being requires strengthening the quality of care as well as ensuring the availability of quality health services or the small and sick newborn.

Essential care for the newborn

All babies should receive the following:

thermal protection (eg promoting skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby);

hygienic care of the umbilical cord and skin;

early and exclusive breastfeeding;

assessment for signs of serious health problems or need for extra care (eg those who are low birth weight, sick or have an HIV-infected mother; and

preventive treatment (eg BCG and hepatitis B immunization, vitamin K and ocular prophylaxis).

Families should be advised to:

seek immediate medical attention if necessary (danger signs include feeding problems, or if the newborn has reduced activity, difficulty breathing, fever, seizures or convulsions, or feels cold);

register the birth; AND

bring the child for vaccination on time according to national schedules.

Some newborns require extra attention and care during hospitalization and at home to minimize their health risks.

Low birth weight and premature babies:

If a low birth weight newborn is identified at home, the family should be assisted in finding a hospital or facility to care for the baby. Care should include:

increased attention to keeping the newborn warm, including skin-to-skin care, unless there are justifiable medical reasons for delayed contact with the mother;

help to start breastfeeding, such as helping the mother to express breast milk to feed the baby from a cup or other means if necessary;

extra attention to hygiene, especially hand washing;

additional attention to danger signs and the need for care; AND

additional support for breastfeeding and growth monitoring.

Sick newborns:

Danger signs should be identified as soon as possible in health facilities or at home and the baby referred to the appropriate service for diagnosis and further care.

If a sick newborn is identified at home, the family should be assisted in finding a hospital or facility to care for the infant.

Newborns of HIV-infected mothers:

Care should include:

Preventive antiretroviral treatment (ART) for mothers and newborns to prevent opportunistic infections;

HIV testing and care for exposed infants; AND

counseling and support for mothers on infant feeding. Community health workers should be aware of specialized issues around infant feeding. Many HIV-infected newborns are born prematurely and are more susceptible to infections.

WHO's response

WHO is working with ministries of health and partners to: