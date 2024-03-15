Dramatically reduces energy and water use in oil refining

A new type of polymeric membrane created by researchers at Georgia Tech could reshape the way refineries process crude oil, dramatically reducing the energy and water required while extracting even more useful material. The membranes would improve distillation processes that account for 1% of the world's energy use.

The so-called DUCKY polymers more about the unusual name in a minute is just the beginning for a team of Georgia Tech chemists, chemical engineers and materials scientists. They have also created artificial intelligence tools to predict the performance of these types of polymer membranes, which could speed up the development of new ones.

The implications are grim: The initial breakdown of crude oil components is responsible for roughly 1% of the energy used across the globe. Additionally, the membrane separation technology the researchers are developing could have several uses, from biofuels and biodegradable plastics to pulp and paper products.

“We were creating concepts here that we can then use with different molecules or polymers, but we're applying them to crude oil because that's the most challenging target right now,” said MG Finn, the James A. Carlos Family Professor and Chair in School of Chemistry and Biochemistry. at Georgia Tech.

Crude oil in its raw state includes thousands of components that must be processed and refined to produce useful materials such as gas and other fuels, as well as plastics, textiles, food additives, medical products and more. Extracting the valuable stuff involves dozens of steps, but it starts with distillation, a process that requires water and energy.

Researchers have tried to develop membranes to do the job instead, filtering out the desirable molecules and bypassing all the boiling and cooling.

Crude oil is an extremely important nutrient for almost all aspects of life, and most people don't think about how it's processed, said Ryan Lively, Thomas C. DeLoach Jr. Professor in the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Georgia Tech. These distillation systems are massive consumers of water, and membranes simply are not. They do not use heat or combustion. They just use electricity. You can ostensibly leave it from a wind turbine if you want. It's just a fundamentally different way of doing a split.

What makes the teams new membrane formula so powerful is a new family of polymers. The researchers used building blocks called spirocyclic monomers that snap together in chains with multiple 90-degree turns, forming a strange material that doesn't compact easily and forms pores that selectively bind and allow desirable molecules to pass through. Polymers are not rigid, which means they are easier to make in large quantities. They also have a well-controlled flexibility or mobility that allows the pores of the proper filtration structure to come and go over time.

DUCKY polymers are created through a chemical reaction that is easy to produce on a scale that would be useful for industrial purposes. It's a taste of a Nobel Prize-winning family of reactions called click chemistry, and it's what gives polymers their name. The reaction is called copper-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition abbreviated CuAAC and highlighted quack. Thus: DUCKY polymers.

In isolation, the three main characteristics of polymeric membranes are not new; It's their unique combination that makes them innovative and effective, Finn said.

From left, researchers Rampi Ramprasad, Ryan Lively and MG Finn, who have created a new type of polymer membrane for separating crude oil into useful components. The membrane can greatly reduce the energy required for those initial separations. They have also created artificial intelligence tools to predict the performance of these types of polymer membranes, which could speed up the development of new ones. Photo courtesy of Candler Hobbs, Georgia Institute of Technology

The research team included scientists at ExxonMobil, who discovered how effective the membranes could be. The company's scientists took the crudest components of the crude oil that the sludge left behind after the distillation process and pushed it through one of the membranes. The process yielded even more valuable material.

This is actually the business case for many people who refine crude oil. They want to know what they can do, that's new. Can a membrane do something new that a distillation column cannot? Lively said. Of course, our secret motivation is to reduce our energy, carbon and water footprints, but if we can help them make new products at the same time, that's a win-win.

Predicting such outcomes is one way the teams AI models can come into play. In a related study recently published in Nature Communications, Lively, Finn and researchers in the Rampi Ramprasads Georgia Tech lab describe the use of machine learning algorithms and mass transport simulations to predict the performance of polymer membranes in complex compartments.

This whole pipeline, I think, is a significant development. And it's also the first step toward actual materials design, said Ramprasad, the Michael E. Tennenbaum Family Professor and Chair in Georgia Tech's School of Materials Science and Engineering. We call this a forward problem, meaning you have a material and a mixture that goes in what comes out? This is a prediction problem. What we ultimately want to do is design new polymers that achieve a certain target penetration performance.

Complex mixtures like crude oil can have hundreds or thousands of components, so accurately describing each component in mathematical terms, how it interacts with the membrane, and extrapolating the result is not trivial, Ramprasad said.

Training the algorithms also involved combing through the entire literature on solvent diffusion through polymers to build a large data set. But like the potential of membranes themselves to reshape refining, knowing in advance how a proposed polymer membrane might work would speed up a materials design process that is essentially trial and error now, Ramprasad said.

The default approach is to create the material and test it, and that takes time. This data-driven or machine learning-based approach uses past knowledge in a very efficient way, he said. It's a digital partner: You're not guaranteed an accurate prediction because the model is limited by the space spanned by the data you use to train it. But it can be extrapolated a bit and can lead you in new directions,

potentially. You can make an initial examination by searching through vast chemical spaces and make decisions unattainable before.

Lively said he has long been a skeptic about the ability of machine learning tools to handle the kinds of complex partitions he works with.

I've always said, I don't think you can predict the complexity of transport through polymer membranes. The systems are very large; physics is very complicated. It can't do it.

But then he met Ramprasad: Instead of just being a naysayer, Rampi and I hit it off with some graduate students, built this big database, and damn it. Actually, you can do it, Lively said.

The development of AI tools also involved comparing algorithm predictions with actual results, including DUCKY polymer membranes. Experiments showed that the AI ​​models' predictions were within 6% to 7% of the actual measurements.

It's amazing, Finn said. My career has been spent trying to predict what molecules will do. The machine learning approach, and Rampis' execution of it, is simply completely revolutionary.

This research was supported by the US Department of Energy, grant no. DE-EE0007888; European Research Council, grant no. 758370; Kwanjeong Educational Foundation; a Royal Society University Research Fellowship; and ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of any funding agency.

