The Neurodiversity Alliance will hold a panel and luncheon social on March 21 during Neurodiversity Celebration Week

In honor of Neurodiversity Celebration Week (March 18-24), the University of Nevada, Reno Neurodiversity Alliance will hold a panel discussion on March 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Sierra Hall Bluff Room. This engaging panel titled, “Living Beyond the Spectrum,” brings together a group of students, faculty, and staff to share their lived experiences, perspectives, and journeys that led them to where they are as neurodivergent professionals.

Immediately following the panel, there will be a sensory-friendly lunch with games, popular safe food options including a pasta dinner and ice cream/sorbet bar, as well as door prizes such as noise canceling headphones, Loop headphones and more.

The event is open to all members of the University community and no RSVP is required. Interested individuals may contact Jim Cherney with accommodation inquiries and questions.

“Celebrating neurodiversity counters the stigma and misinformation that results from focusing only on the complexities of living as neurodivergent. It helps change the narrative through which we understand and value neurodiversity,” said Cherney, chair of the Neurodiversity Alliance.

Panelists will include:

Tori Blue, resident director in the Department of Residence Life, Housing and Food Services and faculty representative of the Neurodiversity Alliance.

Jim Cherney, associate professor of communication studies and chair of the Neurodiversity Alliance.

Bailey Hill, senior resident assistant in the Department of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services.

Nico Rufus, Graduate Resident Director for Nye Hall.

Dave White, Jr., Ph.D. student in special education and disability studies.

Comprised of faculty, staff, and student representatives from across campus, the Neurodiversity Alliance raises awareness, promotes access, and ensures equity for the neurodiverse population at the University. His efforts include advocating for learning methods that give all students an equal opportunity to succeed, identifying unintentional institutional barriers and developing alternative practices that do not discriminate, and pooling resources to meet the diverse needs of every neurodiverse person at the University.

About the panelists

Victoria “Tori” Blue

Victoria “Tori” Blue (she/they) is a resident director in the Residential Life, Housing and Dining Services department, where they oversee the communities of Sierra Hall and Manzanita Juniper Halls, respectively. As a disabled, neurodivergent queer person, the identities they hold have greatly influenced their personal and professional aspirations to provide support and be an advocate for college-age students who have underrepresented identities/backgrounds. Blue is passionate about helping to create opportunities and provide individualized support for the students she supervises and interacts with. They have led the charge/helped implement various initiatives on campus with access and inclusion in mind, including the creation of the University's first permanent sensory space, located in Sierra Hall, and the creation of the Alliance Sensory Space Suite Neurodiversity (a resource on loan for campus departments to use for programs/events.) Blue is an involved member of the campus community as she holds various leadership positions/titles on campus, including faculty representative of the Alliance of of Neurodiversity, co-chair of the Queer and LGBT+ Advocacy Board, DSJI education leader and Student Services 2023-2024 champion of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion. In Blue's free time, she enjoys spending time with her two dogs and her partner, Wyatt, playing and watching Markiplier.

James L. “Jim” Cherney

James L. “Jim” Cherney (he/she) received a Ph.D. from Indiana University in 2003 and is an associate professor of communication studies and director of the University's Communication Core. It explores the rhetoric of ableism and disability in film, law, sport and public discourse to expose and promote emancipation from ableist institutions and culture. He co-founded the University's Neurodiversity Alliance and currently serves as chair of the Neurodiversity Alliance Council. He has published articles in journals such as the Western Journal of Communication, Argumentation and Advocacy, and Disability Studies Quarterly, and in 2019 his book Able Rhetoric: How We Know, Value, and See Disability was published by Penn State University Press. That same year he received the National Communication Association's (NCA) Jim Ferris Award for Outstanding Achievement in Disability and Communication, and in 2023 he received an NCA Presidential Access and Discipline Citation. A longtime advocate for disability rights and access, he is dysthymic and publicly identifies as neurodivergent.

Bailey Hill

Bailey Hill (she/her) is a senior resident assistant in the Residential Life, Housing and Food Services department where she oversees the Sierra Hall community and assists the resident director in organizing and supporting the resident assistant staff. Hill is passionate about building communities and providing opportunities for underrepresented individuals. She is majoring in cultural and linguistic anthropology and is involved in several departments and organizations on campus. She volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, acts as a peer mentor in the Honors College, stays involved in the Anthropology Club, and interacts with first-generation and low-income students through the TRIO program. In Hill's free time, she likes to read, draw, or find new spots to get delicious food. She aspires to one day speak several languages ​​and travel to other countries to interact with different cultures.

Nico Rufus

Nico Rufus (they/them) is a graduate resident director for Nye Hall in the Department of Residential Life, Housing, and Food Services. They have a bachelor's degree in chemistry and are pursuing a master's degree in diversity and equity in education. One of their greatest aspirations in life is to help students navigate social and personal experiences, such as advocacy and mental health, while in higher education. Rufus recognizes that there are barriers in place for socially marginalized communities and wants to continue to provide support to as many students as they can reach. They have received extensive training on the topic of mental health and crisis response as this is a passion for them. Rufus wants to continue to also be a resource of advocacy for students who may be in distress. When Rufus is not at work or school, they can be found enjoying anime or spending time with loved ones.

Dave White, Jr.

Dave White, Jr., (he/she) is a current Ph.D. student in special education and disability studies. In his past capacities as a former Paralympic-classified snowboarder and advisory facilitator with the Nevada Department of Inclusive Education, White drew on his own experiences as a disabled, neurodivergent individual to work toward developing a more inclusive culture. inclusive of disability. White's passion for helping empower disabled, neurodivergent individuals is seen through his advisory services that work to improve disability justice awareness for greater disability access. Whether through his athleticism snowboarding in the mountains and kayaking on lakes or his advocacy in the classroom, he strives to improve disability and neurodivergent awareness. As he says in his upcoming issue of Autoethnographic Journal, “By understanding that each of us has our own story and journey to empowerment, we have the power to create real change and expand the neurodivergent community. By sharing our stories of neurodivergent empowerment, we create opportunities for growth into something beyond ourselves.”