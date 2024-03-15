Greater Lincolnshire together: Green light for transfer as North Lincolnshire Council backs £720m deal





Greater Lincolnshire is set to benefit from £720m in new investment and game-changing powers after councilors on North Lincolnshire Council backed a landmark devolution deal. With North Lincolnshire Council approving the deal at a full council meeting today (Friday 15 March 2024), a recommendation can now be put forward to the government calling for statutory legislation to be put in place. It comes after Lincolnshire County Council and North East Lincolnshire Council also voted in favor of the deal at Full Council meetings earlier this week. The transfer will unlock Lincolnshire's potential for generations to come, bringing thousands of high-paying, high-skill jobs, creating a green future built around net zero and driving a transport revolution. Thousands of residents across the length and breadth of Lincolnshire backed the plans during an eight-week consultation. The majority of respondents agreed with the proposals on the five central pillars of the agreement: Jobs and business growth

Education and training

Roads, buses and transport

Homes and communities

eNviroNmeNt Cllr Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: This devolution deal will have a game-changing impact, changing the fortunes of a generation of young people across Lincolnshire. We are absolutely determined that our children will have the best opportunities in life, to live in a Lincolnshire with well-paid jobs, a Lincolnshire where they can own their own home, a Lincolnshire better connected with energy clean and net zero industry. Devolution will provide the investment and powers to make this vision a reality, it is a monumental opportunity. Lincolnshire County Council backed the deal on Wednesday 13 March, with North East Lincolnshire Council doing so the following day. Cllr Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: All three councils see this as a great opportunity to be masters of our own destiny and not be left behind when it comes to government investment. Cllr Phillip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, added: A devolution deal will mean more funding for our area and additional powers from Westminster, and it is important that this is at a local level, with local decision-makers. It's a historic day and means a lot to Lincolnshire and the Humber region. The Secretary of State will now consider the final proposal and, if approved, will initiate secondary legislation. From there, a new Combined Lincolnshire County Authority would be formed, with the approval of the three top-level councils. The first elections for a regional mayor can be held as early as May 2025. Pictured left to right: Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, Cllr Phillip Jackson, leader, North Lincolnshire Council and Cllr Martin Hill, leader, Lincolnshire County Council, holding the Lincolnshire flag in Scunthorpe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northlincs.gov.uk/news/lincolnshire-greater-together-green-light-for-devolution-as-north-lincolnshire-council-backs-720m-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos