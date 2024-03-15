Restaurants suffer from global technology problems





McDonald's stores around the world were either closed or suspended online ordering on Friday after what the company said was a technology outage. The unspecified issue affected the fast food chain's stores in Japan and Australia, while social media users also reported disruptions in China, Britain and elsewhere in Asia and Europe. We are aware of a technology outage that has affected our restaurants; the matter is now being resolved. We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said a spokesperson for the McDonald's Corporation. McDonald's statement added: “Notably, the issue is not related to a cyber security incident,” responding to speculation that the company may have been the target of a cyber attack. McDonald's Japan said in an update on X that “Many stores across the country have temporarily suspended operations.” He added: “We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers.” In an earlier post on Friday morning, McDonald's Japan said: “There is currently a system failure.” Japan has almost 3,000 McDonald's stores, behind only China and the United States. McDonald's Australia also said its stores had been hit by a nationwide system outage. The South China Morning Post reported that McDonald's said at 2:30 p.m. local time on its Chinese-language Facebook page: “Due to a computer system failure, ordering kiosks and mobile ordering are not working. Please order directly at restaurant counter. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.” In a later update at 4:00 p.m. local time, the problem was fixed, the company said, according to SCMP. NBC News has reached out to McDonald's for further comment.

