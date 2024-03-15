Free activities and meals for children as the holiday scheme returns for 2024





Published: March 15, 2024 A holiday club scheme offering thousands of free places to city children returns this Easter. Derby City Council is working in partnership with Community Action Derby to bring back the Derby Holiday Activity and Food Program (HAF) for the coming school holidays. The HAF program provides activities and food for children aged four to 16 who are eligible for free school meals in conjunction with Derby benefits. Young people can learn new skills while socializing and having fun with their friends. They will also be provided with a healthy meal and given the opportunity to learn about food and healthy eating through food experiences and cooking sessions. Clubs offer the opportunity to try new and enriching activities including music production, drama and science experiments, as well as sports and physical activities such as football, rugby, basketball and street dancing. The HAF scheme supported an amazing 2,276 children last Easter Derby. This year there will be 31 providers delivering a range of activities in 38 premises in all wards across the city, including five specialist special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Among them will be seven new providers: Derby Museums, Elevation X, Mr G Holiday Clubs, Superstar Sports Midlands, EFD Sport and Education, Derby West Indian Community Association (DWICA) and SEN-Fit. They will deliver some of the highlights of the programme, which will include Easter Crafting and Crafting at the Derby Making Museum. Taking inspiration from the museum's collection, young people aged 11 to 16 will create their own interpretation of the modern Derby and celebrate spaces and places for young people. They will help create the What If? Cars – a celebration of creation, creation, design and construction. Elevation X will hold a BMX and Multi Activity camp for children aged eight to 15 at Lakeside Primary Academy and Derby BMX track. Youngsters will have the opportunity to learn skills on the BMX track, provided by BMX professionals, as well as participate in other fun activities. One of the SEND scheme's specialist providers, SEN-Fit, will be running SENDay sessions for children aged eight to 15. Experienced staff will support children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety and learning disabilities for new fitness-focused sessions. Children can participate in circuit sessions, games and sports, as well as crafts and puzzles, while learning about healthy foods, general well-being and social skills. Councilor John Whitby, Derby City Council's Cabinet Member for Children's Social Care, Learning and Skills, said: Derby HAF offers a fantastic selection of activities for children and young people, all with a healthy meal included. It's a chance to explore new skills, build confidence and stay active during the school holidays. We are delighted to welcome seven new providers this Easter to further expand what is on offer, which importantly includes a range of sessions for children and young people with SEND. To book your child's place, you will need their HAF code. All children receiving free school meals must have received their unique code directly from their school. If you have not received a code, contact your child's school. The same code can be used to book into the HAF program for the rest of the year. For more information on the HAF programme, including details of all providers, visit the Derby City Council website.

