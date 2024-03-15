International
Family of slain Ukrainian journalist sues Fox News, alleging a cover-up
On the second anniversary of the killing of a young journalist in Ukraine, her family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Fox News, the broadcaster that sent her on a dangerous assignment, and accused it of a cover-up.
The lawsuit, filed in a New York City court, is steeped in the tragic nature of the incident at its core.
Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was 24, accompanied Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall and veteran videographer Pierre Zakrzewski on a reporting trip outside Kiev, just weeks after the March 2022 invasion of Russia.
In the lawsuit, her parents say Fox failed to take adequate precautions to protect her reporting team, pressuring them into dangerous terrain despite repeated warnings from local residents and its security contractors. The suit, filed jointly with a security consultant, alleges wrongful death, fraud and defamation.
The three journalists entered the outskirts of Kiev amid heavy fighting. Kuvshynova and Zakrzewski were killed by Russian shelling; Hall was seriously injured but survived. Kuvshynovas alleges Fox covered up her actions and lied in subsequent statements to mislead the reporters' families and the public.
'It's time for Fox to come clean'
“It's time for Fox to stand up for him, for better or for worse, and deal with the consequences,” Stephen Humphreys, the family's attorney, told NPR in an interview. “The most important thing for the Kuvshynovs, when they think about their daughter, is that this never happens to anyone else.”
After her death, her parents say Fox offered her father compensation covering Kuvshynova's back pay, life insurance coverage and funeral expenses, but forced him to sign a document waiving all claims against the company. The lawsuit said he had no idea of the contractual concessions he was entering into.
Their lawsuit also accuses Fox of perpetuating false accounts through Hall's confession in his memoir. Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home, published last year by HarperCollins, a corporate cousin of Fox. Hall is also named as a defendant.
“The actual circumstances of Sasha's death, which contradict the official accounts given by Fox, Ben Hall and HarperCollins, were only revealed through the investigation by their lawyer almost two years later. New information and new contradictions are still emerging. discovered to date.” the lawsuit says.
In a statement to NPR, Fox News Media said specific alleged elements were incorrect, without providing more details. She rejected the broader sweep of the lawsuit.
“The safety of our journalists has always been our number one priority”
“While we understand the grief and continue to mourn the loss of Pierre Zakrzewski and Sasha Kuvshynova, we will respectfully defend ourselves against the inaccurate allegations within this lawsuit,” Fox News said in a statement. “The safety of our journalists has always been our number one priority, and we are extremely grateful to the FOX News reporters who have covered the war in Ukraine, and we remain committed to reporting from the region.”
Hall recently returned to Ukraine and interviewed the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In an appearance Thursday morning on the network Fox & Friends on the second anniversary of the attacks, Hall said he felt optimistic about life after his near-death experience, but sought to honor his slain colleagues.
“The most important part of today is remembering those who did not return,” Hall said. “We need to remember the work they were doing, the things they were passionate about. They were going around the world to bring the news and images to our viewers because they felt it was so important.”
Along with the network and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, the lawsuit names Fox's parent company, Fox Corp., and Fox founder Rupert Murdoch. Through a spokesperson, the company and the corporate titan deferred comment to Fox News. Efforts to seek comment from officials at HarperCollins, the publisher of Hall's book, through its parent company, News Corp., were unsuccessful. Like Fox, both are ultimately controlled by Murdoch and his son Lachlan.
The plaintiff is joined by a former security adviser who worked for a consulting firm that Fox News hired to protect its reporting teams in Ukraine. Shane Thomson, a former British security consultant, acted as one of two in-country security advisers for the network under consulting firm SEPAR International, according to the lawsuit. NPR's request for SEPAR was not returned.
A series of desperate warnings, the lawsuit alleges
The lawsuit alleges that Fox failed to take due care to protect its reporting team, pressuring them to cross into dangerous territory despite a series of warnings from a local mayor, a former military colleague of Thomson and by Thomson himself. An American journalist, documentary filmmaker Brent Renaudhad been killed just 24 hours earlier in the vicinity of the attack that killed the Fox reporters.
He further claims that Thomson was devastated by the murders and Fox's directive to take Zakrzewski's body in a hearse to Poland for his family.
The lawsuit alleges that Fox employees defamed him by spreading rumors that he had been abusing alcohol in an attempt to “shift the blame” from the network to him. Thomson later tried to take his own life, according to his legal team.
“The task of getting Pierre out of Ukraine really weighed on him in a very bad way,” says Humphreys, the family's lawyer.
The lawsuit says Zakrzewski's widow, Michelle Ross-Stanton, agreed to a wrongful-death settlement with Fox that also received insurance coverage and funeral expenses reserved for employees killed in the line of duty.
In an interview with Jeremy Barr of the Washington Post in November 2022, she said she had investigated the incident herself, detailing her concerns about the lack of clarity around it. And, she told him post that the team of security consultants hired by Fox to work with its journalists in Ukraine were not traveling with them at the time of the attack.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
