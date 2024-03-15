Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs





Minister of External Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will pay a working visit to Amman, Jordan from 16 to 17 March 2024 to deliver the third tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza in collaboration with the Royal Jordanian Government. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will deploy an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) and a C-130 transport aircraft for the humanitarian assistance mission. At the invitation of the Jordanian government, the C-130 will stay and conduct humanitarian air operations organized outside Jordan with the support of the Jordanian Armed Forces. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein of Jordan to convey the Singapore government's appreciation to the Royal Jordanian government for facilitating Singapore's delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The text of the letter is attached. Minister Balakrishnan's visit reaffirms Singapore's strong ties with partners in the Middle East, which have allowed us to provide effective and timely humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Defense Zaqy Mohamad, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

MARCH 15, 2024 March 12, 2024 your majesty, On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I would like to express my gratitude to Your Majesty and the Government of Jordan for facilitating Singapore's humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) welcomes the opportunity to work with the Royal Jordanian Air Force to airlift humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza. The RSAF will deploy a multi-role tanker transport and a C-130 aircraft to carry out the humanitarian assistance mission. Given the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the international community must work together to alleviate suffering and save as many innocent lives as possible. Singapore will do all it can to help civilians in Gaza. Singapore continues to appreciate Your Majesty's active leadership in seeking a solution to the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We believe that a negotiated two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only possible option to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. The road ahead will be more challenging than ever, but we cannot lose hope. I wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty Queen Rania a blessed Ramadan and continued health. Yours sincerely, Lee Hsien Loong His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mfa.gov.sg/Newsroom/Press-Statements-Transcripts-and-Photos/2024/03/Third-Tranche-of-Humanitarian-Assistance-for-Gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos