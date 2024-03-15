International
World News In Brief: Rights chief appalled by mass kidnappings in Nigeria, widespread hunger on Sudan's streets, Syria's child crisis
I am appalled by the repeated mass abductions of men, women and children in northern Nigeria. Children have been kidnapped from schools and women have been taken while searching for firewood. Such horrors should not be normalized, he said.
News reports indicate that at least 564 people have been kidnapped since March 7. More than 280 students were abducted that day from a school in Kuriga town in Kaduna state.
At least 200 others, mostly internally displaced women and children, were also abducted on March 7 in Gamboru Ngala in Borno State while reportedly searching for firewood.
Two days later, gunmen attacked a boarding school in Gidan Bakuso village in Sokoto state and kidnapped at least 15 students. On March 12, about 69 people were kidnapped in two raids in a village in Kajuru area of Kaduna state.
Justice must be done
I accept the announcement by the Nigerian authorities that they are taking action to safely locate the missing children and reunite them with their families, the UN human rights chief said.
I call on them to also ensure prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into the abductions and bring those responsible to justice.
He called for the perpetrators to be identified and brought to justice in accordance with international human rights law as a first step towards curbing the impunity that fuels these attacks and kidnappings.
Sudan: Hunger spreads in the streets of Khartoum, warns UNICEF
Hunger across Sudan is on the rise, especially in the capital Khartoum, due to a nearly year-long war between rival generals that has sparked a spiraling humanitarian crisis.
In a new alert, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that starvation and unaffordable food are now the main concern for desperate civilians.
Jill Lawler, UNICEF's head of field operations and emergencies in Sudan, described to reporters in Geneva on Friday what she had seen in Omdurman just outside Khartoum, where she led the first UN mission in the Sudanese capital to from the outbreak of war in April last year.
Hunger is widespread; is the number one concern expressed by people, she said.
We met a young mother in a hospital whose little three-month-old baby was extremely ill because she couldn't cope with milk, so she had substituted goat's milk, which led to a state of diarrhoea. She wasn't the only one.
Ms Lawler said the number of acutely malnourished children was increasing and the lean season had not even begun.
She cited worrying predictions that nearly 3.7 million children could be acutely malnourished this year in Sudan, including 730,000 who need life-saving treatment.
The senior UNICEF official also described how women and girls who had been raped in the early months of the war were now giving birth to babies. Some had been abandoned in the care of hospital staff, who had built a nursery near the maternity ward, she said.
About 7.5 million children need help in Syria
After thirteen years of conflict in Syria, almost 7.5 million children in the country are in need of humanitarian assistance more than at any other time during the conflict. said UNICEF on Friday.
Repeated cycles of violence and displacement, a crushing economic crisis, extreme deprivation, disease outbreaks and devastating earthquakes in recent years have left hundreds of thousands of children exposed to long-term health problems.
More than 650,000 children under five are chronically malnourished, representing an increase of about 150,000 recorded four years ago.
According to a recent family study conducted in northern Syria, 34 percent of girls and 31 percent of boys reported psychosocial distress, UNICEF reported.
Child deaths will continue
The sad reality is that today and in the coming days, many children in Syria will mark their 13th birthdays, becoming teenagers, knowing that their entire childhood to date has been marked by conflict, displacement and deprivation, the UNICEF regional director told Mesme. East and North Africa Adele Khodr.
Marking the grim anniversary of the start of Syria's civil war, the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen highlighted the dire situation by highlighting the unprecedented humanitarian crisis with millions of people in need of assistance, inside and outside Syria.
He called for an immediate end to the violence, the release of those arbitrarily detained and efforts to address the plight of refugees alongside the internally displaced.
