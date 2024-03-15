Oakland Restaurant Week connects international cuisines with local innovation





OAKLAND – Oakland Restaurant Week kicked off Thursday night and, for ten days, people will be able to find deals at approximately 160 restaurants that reflect the city's diversity. Some may recognize Chef Nelson German from Bravo TV's Top Chef. A Dominican American from New York, he married an Oaklander and has called the city home since 2010. He owns AlaMar and Sobre Mesa. For Chef Nelson, restaurant week has become an event he looks forward to every year. “Honestly, as a chef, we hated restaurants back in the day,” said Chef Nelson. “There was a time when somebody was looking for something very cheap and this and that. People were just very needy, but that's not the case anymore. It's really a feeling that we have a chance to shine even more.” Chef Nelson introduces his Dominican roots and the lessons he learned cooking with his grandmother and mother. “I'm making the same dish I had when I was on Top Chef Episode 4,” he said. “Red chicken with sweet plantain stew that's smoky and crispy with a dusting of rice. I'm really excited about that. It tells a story of where I come from and where a lot of us come from.” Dishes like these are part of the three-course prix fixe menu offered at both of his restaurants for the next 10 days. “For me, even creating a menu now, I dig deep and tell a story with that menu. It's not about the cheapest item I have and making a menu with it. It's something I really want to show Something new in Something I wanted to try,” he said. There is nothing ordinary about the dishes or cocktails served at Chef Nelson's restaurant. He knows weekdays are key to attracting customers who might be reluctant to dine out because of Oakland's crime. “There's definitely an impact from that,” Chief Nelson said. “Just the thought that nothing is certain. It's honestly, for us, a challenge to create something so unique that you have to come out.” AlaMar definitely made an impression on these people. They returned for the second year in a row to celebrate the birthday. Oxtails and they had good fries,” said Gary Bolden and Sonja Noble. Bolden and Noble believe it's worth some effort to go out and enjoy good food with good friends. “We've got a beautiful place here…There's a lot of great things going on and we just want to keep supporting it,” they said. Oakland restaurants could use all the support they can get to keep the local food scene vibrant and dynamic. “There's still a lot of beauty, still a lot of positivity here,” Chief Nelson said. “Even with everything that's going on, change is happening.” More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/restaurant-week-oakland-links-international-cuisines-local-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos