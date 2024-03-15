Latest news from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control: March 14





Enforcement action OFAC announces settlement with EFG International AG: The Office of Foreign Assets Control on March 14 announced a $3,740,442 settlement with Switzerland-based global private banking group EFG International AG to settle its potential civil liability for processing 873 securities transactions in violation apparent violations of the Cuban Assets Control Regulations, the Kingpin Act, and Executive Order 14024. Specifically, EFG International AG caused US securities firms to process 727 securities-related transactions totaling $29,939,701 in on behalf of clients in Cuba, 141 securities-related transactions totaling $468,615 were blocked under the King Act. 2023, five dividend payments, with a combined value of $1,200 for securities held in the US of a person blocked under OFAC's Russia sanctions program Executive Order 14024. The settlement amount reflects OFAC's determination that EFG's apparent violations were voluntarily disclosed and were not egregious. The settlement amount also reflects EFG's significant remedial measures. Read more. OFAC took sanctions action last week on the Balkans, West Bank, terrorism, and transnational criminal organization programs: Balkan-related sanctions OFAC designates Republika Srpska officials: OFAC on March 14 designated three Republika Srpska (RS) officials Branislav Okuka, Jelena Pajic Bastinac and Srebrenka Golic who have contributed to the efforts of the Specially Designated National President and RS Milorad Dodik to undermine the peace and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) organizing and executing. the commemoration of “Republika Srpska Day” (RS Day), an activity defined as unconstitutional in BiH. These individuals facilitated Dodik's efforts to undermine the Dayton Peace Agreement (DPA) and the authority of the BiH Constitutional Court. Read more. Sanctions related to the West Bank OFAC designates individuals and farms in the West Coast: OFAC on March 14 designated Zvi Bar Yosek, Neriya Ben Pazi, and Moshe Sharvit pursuant to Executive Order 14115, imposing certain sanctions on persons who undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank. OFAC also designated Mosshes Farm and Zvis Farm which are linked to Moshe Sharvit and Zvi Bar Yosef, respectively. There is no additional information from OFAC regarding this action. Read more. Terrorism-related sanctions OFAC determines the shipping of Iranian goods : OFAC on March 15 designated the Marshall Islands-registered shipping company Vishnu Inc. whose vessel, LADY SOFIA, is involved in illegal shipments to China in support of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran-Quds (IRGC- QF) and Houthi financial facilitator Tha al-Jamal, who is sanctioned by US counter-terrorism authorities. Read more.

OFAC designates operatives of the Al-Ashtar Brigades: OFAC in coordination with the Kingdom of Bahrain designated key operatives based in Iran and a financial facilitator for the Al-Ashtar Brigades terrorist group. In 2018, OFAC designated the Al-Ashtar Brigades as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. On March 12, OFAC designated individuals based in Iran, Hussein Ahmad Abdallah Ahmad Hussein Al-Dammami, Ali Abdulnabi Ahmed Ebrahim M Alshofa, Hasan Ahmed Radhi Husain Sarhan, and financier Isa Saleh Isa Mohamed Salman, who is involved in the transfers of money for the group. Read more. Regulations on Sanctions of Transnational Criminal Organizations OFAC Designates Brazilian Organized Crime Member: OFAC on March 14 designated Diego Macedo Gonalves do Carmo, a member of Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), a Brazil-based criminal organization sanctioned pursuant to anti-narcotics authorities. The PCC is a notorious organized crime group in Brazil and among the largest in Latin America. Gonalves plays a key role in laundering hundreds of 1.2 billion Brazilian reals ($240 million) for the organization. The São Paulo State Court of Justice sentenced Gonalves to prison in 2022 on drug trafficking charges. Although imprisoned, Gonalves remains active in PCC affairs, providing guidance from behind bars. OFAC's action halts transactions with the designee and freezes any assets the designee may have under US jurisdiction. Read more.

