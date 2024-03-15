Improvements coming to improve travel on Victoria's two main bridges





People traveling and relying on transit between the Westshore and downtown Victoria can expect easier and more reliable journeys with improvements coming to the Colquitz River Bridges. The Highway 1-Colquitz River Bridge Widening Project will seismically widen and retrofit both existing two-lane bridges over Burnside Road at Highway 1. A shoulder bus lane will be added to each bridge, connecting and expanded bus lanes in both directions from Tillicum Street to the McKenzie Interchange. The changes remove a key point by creating a continuous transit corridor between downtown Victoria and the McKenzie Interchange, reducing traffic congestion and improving service reliability. “We know this area is only getting busier and it is essential that we have a strong transport network that people can rely on to get to and from work, their homes and their families between the center and Westshore ,” said Rob Fleming, BC Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This project is another step towards improving our climate resilience and making our infrastructure sustainable long into the future.” The project also includes significant environmental improvements to support sensitive habitat in and around the Colquitz River. A new bridge deck drainage system with a rain garden and a sediment collection basin will be installed to filter road runoff, improving water quality in the creek. Non-native and invasive plants will be replaced with native trees and vegetation. The ministry worked with the region's local governments and environmental groups to complete the projects. “To build a brighter future for Canadians, the federal government is investing in projects that improve connectivity and resilience,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal. Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Expanding the Colquitz River Bridges will make travel more reliable and efficient for South Islanders, protecting local waterways and ecosystems. We will continue to invest in public transit infrastructure that makes it easier for residents to navigate their communities and that contributes to a greener future.” The construction contract was awarded to Pomerleau Inc., with construction expected to begin in the summer of 2024 and project completion expected in the fall of 2025. Highway 1 and Burnside Road West will remain open throughout the construction period with closures of limited lanes in off-peak hours. No changes are planned for bus service through construction. “Transit is vital to our region and this infrastructure upgrade will make the bus more convenient for people traveling in and out of the city centre,” said Bruce Williams, chief executive of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. “Supporting the long-term health of the Colquitz habitat also supports residents and businesses in that neighborhood who understand the value this natural environment provides to our region.” The total project investment is $35.5 million, with the province contributing $23.5 million and the federal government contributing $12 million through the Canada Infrastructure Investment Program. The project is part of the Province's South Island Transportation Strategy, which focuses on improving resilience and resilience in southern Vancouver Island communities through highway, transit and active transportation improvements. Learn more: For more information on the improvements coming to the Colquitz River Bridges, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/colquitz-river-bridges

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024MOTI0032-000356 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos