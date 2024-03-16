International
FSIN raises concerns about lack of consultation as Sask. announces the works in the irrigation project
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it is concerned about the provincial government's plan to begin work on the first phase of its project to expand irrigation in the province.
FSINC chief Bobby Cameron said the organization is “deeply concerned” by the lack of meaningful consultation on the project, as well as the lack of comprehensive impact assessments.
“Our inherent and treaty rights must be respected and First Nations must be included in these major project decisions that affect our traditional lands, of which we have been custodians since time immemorial,” Cameron said in a statement. .
Premier Scott Moe announced Thursday that the province has begun design work and consultations with land users as it is set to begin construction on the estimated $1.15 billion first phase of the Diefenbaker Lake expansion project next year.
Lake Diefenbaker was created in 1967 by the provincial and federal governments to supply water for people, industry, power generation, flood control and irrigation.
The expansion project will fulfill the untapped potential of the lake, Moe told reporters on Thursday.
The project would make more water from the lake available to farmers, allowing an additional 364 square kilometers or 90,000 hectares to be irrigated.
“Besides the sole use for agricultural irrigation and increasing the value of the crops we are producing, it will also provide the opportunity as we build canals for water security for our municipalities,” Moe said.
Moe stated that the project has the potential for billions in economic benefits and provides thousands of jobs.
He said the project's cost of $1.15 billion will be shared between the provincial government and agricultural producers who want to participate.
Moe said he hoped Ottawa could give him a hand like it did in the 60s.
“It doesn't look like that's happening, but we're going to continue to look, continue to work with our federal government so they can be partners in this space, but we have to start moving in it,” Moe said. .
The announcement was welcomed by Ray Orb, president of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities. He said he is disappointed with the federal government.
“We're definitely a proponent, a strong proponent, of the federal government putting in some,” Orb said.
FSINC Chief Cameron said the project raises significant concerns about First Nation rights and the potential to negatively impact wildlife due to water displacement.
Cameron said there had been a worrying lack of transparency and “inadequate” engagement throughout the planning stages of the project.
Moe said the province plans to continue consultations with agricultural producers and First Nations over the next 12 to 14 months, ahead of construction.
Construction to begin next year is just the first of what is intended to be a three-phase irrigation project thatwas first announced in July 2020.
The plan was to eventually irrigate approximately 202,000 acres of land with water from Lake Diefenbaker, doubling the amount of irrigable land in the province.
Saskatchewan reported in 2019 that irrigationaccounted for 50 percent of the water used in the province.
In 2020, Moe announced that the entire project would cost $4 billion. On Thursday Moe said he expects costs to be much higher now as a result of inflation.
The province still plans to move forward with an orderly approach.
