Stronger efforts needed to tackle anti-Muslim prejudice amid rising hatred, says OSCE

VALLETTA/WARSAW/ANKARA, 15 March 2024 Amid an increase in prejudice and violence against Muslims in a growing number of countries, greater efforts are needed to build dialogue and combat anti-Muslim hatred, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said. Europe. in a statement on the International Day Against Islamophobia.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg stated that on this day, we are reminded of our collective duty to fight prejudice and embrace diversity, stressing that our strength lies in our unity and our unwavering determination to foster a society where dialogue prevails over confrontation, understanding over fear and tolerance over prejudice, a society where fundamental freedoms and human rights are protected and enjoyed by all. Minister Borg called on all participating states to intensify their commitments and actions towards this crucial endeavour, striving to foster an environment where every person can live free from hatred and discrimination.

Hatred against people from particular religious communities or beliefs rarely occurs in isolation, often going hand in hand with other forms of intolerance. Violence and discrimination not only harm the individuals and communities concerned, but can also undermine security across the OSCE region, with tensions potentially escalating into wider conflicts.

There has been an increase in anti-Muslim hatred, particularly since the renewed outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East in October last year, with online and offline hate speech, threats and violence having a negative impact on Muslim communities, particularly women and girls. OSCE states have recognized the need for political leaders and parliamentarians to reject and condemn manifestations of racism, xenophobia and intolerance against Muslims and other religious groups, while continuing to respect freedom of expression.

Negative stereotypes and acts of intolerance and discrimination against Muslims have increased in recent years, making it even more important to take urgent action and ensure we avoid stigmatization or inflammatory rhetoric, said ODIHR director Matteo Mecacci. At the same time, we are encouraged by the growing recognition that more dialogue and understanding is needed. I am convinced that this must remain a crucial contribution to successfully combating anti-Muslim prejudice and hatred.

All OSCE participating States are committed to combating discrimination and hate crime, and it is the primary responsibility of governments to ensure that all citizens are safe, regardless of their background, and to promote respect and dialogue. Supporting countries across the OSCE region in combating anti-Muslim hate crime is a key area of ​​ODIHR's work, but while data on anti-Muslim hate is available at ODIHR Hate Crime Database, many victims across the OSCE area are reluctant to report their experiences to the authorities. Victims of hate often turn to civil society organizations to report a crime, seek support and access the services they need. Through genuine cooperation with civil society, states can develop effective and targeted activities to address hate crime and meet the diverse needs of individual victims.

Freedom of religion or belief is a fundamental human right that expresses the right of every individual to have, adopt or leave a religion or belief. At its core is the understanding that respecting our differences is the only way we can live together in peace. Against this background, dialogue and understanding between religions and cultures emerges as a key instrument, providing a platform for open and respectful exchanges that transcend religious boundaries. Through these meaningful interactions, we can discover common ground, appreciate our differences, and create an inclusive and harmonious path forward.

The Personal Representative of the Presidency for Combating Intolerance and Discrimination against Muslims, Ambassador Evren Dagdelen Akgun, noted that cases of deliberate attempts to tarnish the sanctity of Islam, of stereotyping Muslims, attacked; Cases of their beliefs being denigrated or their culture represented as a threat and justified under the guise of security concerns are widespread, even normalized in some countries. She underlined that efforts to address these problems in their entirety will not only contribute to harmonious societies, but also to international peace. Dagdelen Akgun urged all participating states to find ways to effectively implement their commitments.

Recognizing the discrimination and hatred faced by many Muslims around the world, the United Nations has declared March 15 the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. All OSCE states are committed to combating prejudice, intolerance and discrimination against Muslims and members of other religions.