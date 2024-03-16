International
Stronger efforts needed to tackle anti-Muslim prejudice amid rising hatred, says OSCE
VALLETTA/WARSAW/ANKARA, 15 March 2024 Amid an increase in prejudice and violence against Muslims in a growing number of countries, greater efforts are needed to build dialogue and combat anti-Muslim hatred, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said. Europe. in a statement on the International Day Against Islamophobia.
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg stated that on this day, we are reminded of our collective duty to fight prejudice and embrace diversity, stressing that our strength lies in our unity and our unwavering determination to foster a society where dialogue prevails over confrontation, understanding over fear and tolerance over prejudice, a society where fundamental freedoms and human rights are protected and enjoyed by all. Minister Borg called on all participating states to intensify their commitments and actions towards this crucial endeavour, striving to foster an environment where every person can live free from hatred and discrimination.
Hatred against people from particular religious communities or beliefs rarely occurs in isolation, often going hand in hand with other forms of intolerance. Violence and discrimination not only harm the individuals and communities concerned, but can also undermine security across the OSCE region, with tensions potentially escalating into wider conflicts.
There has been an increase in anti-Muslim hatred, particularly since the renewed outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East in October last year, with online and offline hate speech, threats and violence having a negative impact on Muslim communities, particularly women and girls. OSCE states have recognized the need for political leaders and parliamentarians to reject and condemn manifestations of racism, xenophobia and intolerance against Muslims and other religious groups, while continuing to respect freedom of expression.
Negative stereotypes and acts of intolerance and discrimination against Muslims have increased in recent years, making it even more important to take urgent action and ensure we avoid stigmatization or inflammatory rhetoric, said ODIHR director Matteo Mecacci. At the same time, we are encouraged by the growing recognition that more dialogue and understanding is needed. I am convinced that this must remain a crucial contribution to successfully combating anti-Muslim prejudice and hatred.
All OSCE participating States are committed to combating discrimination and hate crime, and it is the primary responsibility of governments to ensure that all citizens are safe, regardless of their background, and to promote respect and dialogue. Supporting countries across the OSCE region in combating anti-Muslim hate crime is a key area of ODIHR's work, but while data on anti-Muslim hate is available at ODIHR Hate Crime Database, many victims across the OSCE area are reluctant to report their experiences to the authorities. Victims of hate often turn to civil society organizations to report a crime, seek support and access the services they need. Through genuine cooperation with civil society, states can develop effective and targeted activities to address hate crime and meet the diverse needs of individual victims.
Freedom of religion or belief is a fundamental human right that expresses the right of every individual to have, adopt or leave a religion or belief. At its core is the understanding that respecting our differences is the only way we can live together in peace. Against this background, dialogue and understanding between religions and cultures emerges as a key instrument, providing a platform for open and respectful exchanges that transcend religious boundaries. Through these meaningful interactions, we can discover common ground, appreciate our differences, and create an inclusive and harmonious path forward.
The Personal Representative of the Presidency for Combating Intolerance and Discrimination against Muslims, Ambassador Evren Dagdelen Akgun, noted that cases of deliberate attempts to tarnish the sanctity of Islam, of stereotyping Muslims, attacked; Cases of their beliefs being denigrated or their culture represented as a threat and justified under the guise of security concerns are widespread, even normalized in some countries. She underlined that efforts to address these problems in their entirety will not only contribute to harmonious societies, but also to international peace. Dagdelen Akgun urged all participating states to find ways to effectively implement their commitments.
Recognizing the discrimination and hatred faced by many Muslims around the world, the United Nations has declared March 15 the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. All OSCE states are committed to combating prejudice, intolerance and discrimination against Muslims and members of other religions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship/564821
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stronger efforts needed to tackle anti-Muslim prejudice amid rising hatred, says OSCE
- Drug therapy is associated with lower overall mortality risk
- The USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Platte County
- Mike Pence says he won't support Trump's presidential bid
- Turkey's March municipal elections are already looking more like a presidential race
- Model and actress Cara Delevingnes' Los Angeles home destroyed in fire
- Hairless raccoon found on Cape Breton Island baffles wildlife rescue workers
- FSIN raises concerns about lack of consultation as Sask. announces the works in the irrigation project
- Vladimir Putin is betting on Europe's weakness
- Did the Hollywood strikes really cost $6 billion? More like $1.4 billion
- Matthew Wade retires from first-class cricket after the Sheffield Shield final – Kashmir Reader
- Hokies earn first ACC win in stunning fashion over No. 50 Notre Dame