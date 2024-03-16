SDSU Student Symposium presents research with an international footprint International affairs

Are low-income migrants along the US-Mexico border at higher risk of obesity because of a lack of social support in their daily lives?

Jasmine Rincon, an undergraduate psychology major and research assistant at San Diego State University, set out to find out. She joined colleagues advised by Assistant Professor of Psychology Jessica McCurley to analyze pre-pandemic data from a free health clinic in Tijuana just across the border.

Earlier this month, Rincon presented the findings of the 17th anniversary research SDSU Student Symposium, or S3. The two-day event highlighted student-led research, innovation and art across academic disciplines. More than 650 SDSU students participated this year, making it the largest S3 to date.

Nearly 40 projects had an international footprint. Many included Mexico, highlighting SDSU's efforts to forge bi-national collaborations with its next-door neighbor. The university has been a federal appointment Hispanic Service Institution for more than a decade.

Other research relied on data or fieldwork from countries such as Indonesia, Nepal, India, Thailand, Uganda, France, Brazil, Colombia and Guatemala.

For Rincon, the results of the analysis were inconclusive. While overweight was prevalent in this underserved population, which faces economic insecurity, spotty health care, fear of eviction and other stressors, the data did not reveal a link between obesity and social support.

Further research is needed to understand the relationship between social support and obesity in this population and to create programs to reduce obesity rates, she said.

During oral presentations in S3, Kayla Daniels, a Fulbright Scholar and California State University researcher Sally Casanova, spoke about her research on transnational activism that emerged from Canada's first Black women-run newspaper in the 1980s.

nearby, Jazmin Luna, a graduate student in public administration and Latin American studies, presented her research from interviews with indigenous women leaders in Oaxaca who are fighting against the silence and impunity surrounding gender-based violence in Mexico.

These are women leading women to empowerment, she said. They have a voice. They are not just victims.

On the exhibition floor in Montezuma Hall, Andres Reyna, a geography graduate student, shared the progress of ongoing cross-border case studies looking for ways to increase community participation in groundwater management.

Open the image in full screen. SDSU graduate student Andres Reyna is working on ways to increase community engagement in water management.

The research, which emerged from the last binational years Re: Border Conference, involves a collaboration between SDSU and the Universidad Autonoma de Baja California. Reyna's work focuses on the Tulare Lake basin in the Central Valley, where some wells have gone dry but immigrant communities are wary of speaking out against the government. UABC researchers are working on community engagement near Ensenada, where continued pumping has raised fears of seawater intrusion.

From that side, people are interested in how they are doing it in Mexico and how we can do it here so we can get more community members in these meetings and hopefully in the advisory councils, Reyna said. California's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act requires water agencies to seek community input.

In total, around 80 projects won awards at this year's symposium, three of which have international roots.

Brenna Fowler, graduate student in geography, won a Deans Award for research using drone and high-resolution satellite imagery from Nepal to examine the effectiveness of various incentive programs for landowners to manage properties in ecologically beneficial ways.

Camille Movafagian, a biology major, took home an undergraduate Research Excellence Award for analyzing samples of Shaws agave from Baja California and Cabrillo National Monument. The goal is to determine the genetic diversity in the San Diego agave population, which can be reproduced through cloning.

Erica Axtell, an undergraduate student studying Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences won a Presidents Award along with colleagues McKenna Lee, Laura Fitzgerald AND Jessica Kramer for research on how bilinguals learn some similar words across languages. The study involved online testing in Puerto Rico.

Sponsors for the 2024 SDSU Student Symposium include Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Qualcomm, University Libraries, Biocom California and Cintas.