Celine Dion shares health update in rare photo with boys





Singer Celine Dion shared an update about her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis along with a rare photo her and her three sons. In her post, Dion noted that March 15 was International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day, saying that “trying to overcome” Stiff Person Syndrome was “one of the most difficult experiences” of her life. her. Dion announced her diagnosis with the condition in 2022, saying at the time that the disease had affected her ability to sing and walk, and in May 2023, she canceled all future performance dates. In December 2023, Dion's sister Claudette told a French publication that the singer she no longer had control over her muscles. The disease is one incurable neurological condition with features of an autoimmune disease, according to National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Fewer than 5,000 people in the United States are believed to have the diseaseaccording to the Center for Genetic and Rare Disease Information. “I remain determined that one day I will return to the stage and live a life as normal as possible”, wrote Dion. “I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my children, family, team and all of you!” The photo shows Dion and her three sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy Angélil smiling on a podium for K1 Speed, a go-kart racing organization. Dion shares three sons with her late husband and manager, René Angélil. Angelil died in 2016. Dion has only made a handful of public appearances since her diagnosis, including her introduction Album of the Year Award for Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammys. Before that, she was last seen at a hockey game with her sons. Dion ended her message with a note of support for others struggling with tough person syndrome. “I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world who have been affected by SPS,” the star wrote. “I want you to know that you can do it! We can do it!” More from CBS News Kerry Breen Kerry Breen is a reporter and news editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. It covers current events, breaking news and issues including substance use.

