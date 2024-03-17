Two arrested for violence at Gujarat University





Congress MLA Imran Khedawala and former MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh visit an injured student in hospital. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Ahmedabad police on Sunday arrested two persons Hitesh Mewada and Bharat Patel in connection with the Gujarat University violence in which at least five foreign national students sustained injuries following a late-night brawl on the hostel campus. Police have arrested more than a dozen others and investigations are ongoing, which could lead to more arrests. The police have formed several groups to catch the perpetrators. Two students, one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan, were hospitalized after violence broke out at the A-block boys' hostels on Saturday evening. About five international students, who are from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, were bidding prayer when a crowd outside allegedly protested and shouted religious slogans, leading to a fight between the two groups and subsequent violence. According to police, Hitesh Mewada and Bharat Patel have been arrested under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 337 (causing injury by act endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 447 (punishment for trespass), among others. Vandalized rooms About 20-25 people entered the hostel premises and objected to the offer of international students prayer there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the matter, attacking and throwing stones at them. They also vandalized their rooms, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said. After the incident was reported, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi held a meeting with senior police officials, including Director General of Police Vikas Sahay and Mr. Malik regarding the situation. Mr. Malik said that the overall monitoring of the case will be done by the Joint Commissioner of Police Crime Branch and the law and order situation is under control. He said that the police have taken strict measures against such elements in the past and will continue to act in the future. Several alleged videos of the alleged incident also surfaced, showing people throwing stones and in one incident a man is seen slapping a member of university staff. Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Neeraja Arun Gupta said in a statement: Last night [on Saturday night], around 10:30 p.m., an incident occurred in the hostel where foreign students stay. About 300 students study here, of which 75 stay in Block A dedicated to foreign students. There was a clash between the two groups after which the matter escalated. Several foreign students were injured. An FIR has been registered. The police and the government have taken this matter seriously. The investigation is ongoing. Several videos have gone viral and the police are trying to investigate the trigger points. Reacting to the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Gujarat Police had taken strict action. An incident of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. The state government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the collision. One of them was released from the hospital after receiving medical help. The MEA is in touch with the Gujarat government, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on social media platform X. Congress legislator Imran Khedawala and former MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh visited the hospital to meet the injured students. Both leaders called for strict action against those who resorted to violence.

