Foreign students are attacked in India for the Ramadan prayer in the university hostel News about Islamophobia
Several students were injured after a mob attacked a group of Muslims praying on the premises of a university in the state of Gujarat.
At least four foreign students have been injured after a far-right Hindu mob allegedly stormed a university hostel in India's western Gujarat state and attacked a group of students offering prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, local media reported.
India's Ministry of External Affairs on Sundaycommitted to take strict action against the perpetrators, after local police in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state said an investigation was underway into the Gujarat University attack.
Students told local media that a small group had gathered on Saturday night inside the boys' hostel premises to offer Ramadan prayers as there is no mosque on the Ahmedabad-based university campus. Soon after, a mob armed with sticks and knives entered the hotel, attacked them and vandalized their rooms, they said.
A group of 15 students were offering prayers when three people came and started shouting Jai Shri Ram [Hail lord Ram]. They objected to us praying here, the local media cited saying a student.
After some time, about 250 people came and shouted Jai Shri Ram. They threw stones and vandalized the properties of the hostels.
A student from Afghanistan told the local network NDTV: We were also attacked inside the rooms. They smashed laptops, phones and damaged bikes, adding that the AC and sound system were also destroyed.
Videos posted on X showed student dormitories ransacked and a mob destroying students' motorcycles with long tools.
We can't survive like this, said one African student in his video filmed from the hostel. In the background there are loud screams and the sound of things being destroyed, smashed and smashed by the crowd.
We came to India to study and now we were being attacked just because it was Ramadan time and Muslims were praying. Now they are breaking bicycles, everything is being destroyed[stairs]he said.
International students (Africa, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan etc) studying at Gujarat University @gujuni1949 they claim that they were beaten, stones were thrown at them and their hostel (A-Block), vehicles were destroyed while they were offering Ramadan Tarawih at a place inside the A-Block hostel pic.twitter.com/ogJ3h7FUin
Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 16, 2024
The Indian Express news site reported that two of the students were seriously injured and are recovering in a hospital after students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and several African countries were attacked.
Strict measures against the perpetrators
Yesterday, around 22:30, a group of students were praying. About 20-25 people came and asked them why they were praying here and should go to the mosque, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik told reporters at a briefing on Sunday.
A debate started between them, they were pelted with stones and their rooms were vandalized by people who came from abroad.
He added that a complaint has been received for 20-25 people and one of the accused has been identified. Nine teams have been formed to investigate the incident, he said.
India's Ministry of External Affairs said in X that the state government is taking strict action against the perpetrators.
Two foreign students were injured in the collision. One of them has been released from hospital after receiving medical attention, spokesman Randhit Jaiswal said.
Asaduddin Owaisi, an MP from the southern city of Hyderabad, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to step in to send a strong message?
What a shame. When your devotion and religious slogans come out only when Muslims practice their religion peacefully, he posted on X.
Domestic anti-Muslim hatred is destroying India's goodwill, he wrote, tagging S Jaishankar, India's external affairs minister.
Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Dr Neerja A Gupta told local media that international students should be trained in cultural sensitivity.
These are foreign students and when you go abroad you have to learn cultural sensitivity. These students need an orientation. We will sit with them, provide cultural orientation and discuss how to strengthen their security, NDTV quoted Gupta as saying.
