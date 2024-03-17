



Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been hit by widespread coral bleaching caused by heat stress, government officials confirmed on March 8, 2024. This is the fifth mass bleaching of rocks since 2016. Aerial surveys of more than 300 reefs by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, which monitors coral health, found bleaching in shallow water areas covering two-thirds of the reefs. “The aerial survey results and the coral bleaching we're seeing are consistent with heat stress patterns that have built up on the reef during the summer months.” said Roger Beedenchief scientist at the reefs authority. The Great Barrier Reef lies off the northeast coast of Queensland, Australia. It is one of the richest and most biodiverse natural ecosystems on Earth. Spread over 346,000 square kilometers (134,000 square miles) of the Coral Sea, it includes 2,500 individual reefs and more than 900 islands. Bleaching events are caused by sustained, warmer-than-average ocean temperatures. Corals have a symbiotic relationship with photosynthetic algae known as zooxanthellae, which provide the coral polyps with nutrients as well as their bright colors. Heat stress causes corals to expel zooxanthellae, leaving skeletal structures with a “bleached” appearance. A common metric used to assess the risk to coral reefs from high water temperature is number of weeks that sea surface temperatures have exceeded the average maximum monthly temperature by 1 degree Celsius. Significant coral bleaching can occur after 4 weeks of elevated temperatures, and severe and widespread coral bleaching is likely after 8 such weeks. According to authority of rocks. The map above shows the sea surface temperature anomalies off the coast of eastern Australia on March 4, 2024. It is based on data from SST WALL (Very High Resolution Sea Surface Temperature) project, an effort of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) that combines measurements of sea surface temperatures from multiple NASA, NOAA, and international satellites , as well as ship and buoy observations. Rather than showing the absolute temperature, the anomaly reflects the difference between the sea surface temperature on March 4, 2024, and the 2003-2014 average for that day. Previous mass bleaching events on the reef occurred in 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022. According to Australian Institute of Marine Sciences“Prior to these years, there is no evidence of such widespread events in the 500-year history of the coral record of the Great Barrier Reef.” During the second half of 2023 and early 2024, the trade winds in the Pacific Ocean relaxed, allowing warm water from the western Pacific to enter the eastern Pacific phenomenon known as El Niño. This pattern, on top of human-induced climate change, has driven global average sea surface temperatures to record levels for the past 10 months. However, the relationship between El Niño and sea surface temperatures off the coast of eastern Australia is a bit more complicated. “Sea surface temperatures during El Niño and La Niña events act a bit like a seesaw,” said Josh Willis, a climate scientist at JPL. “When ocean temperatures during an El Niño are higher in the eastern Pacific, they are usually lower in the western Pacific.” research has found that patterns in large-scale ocean circulation and climate change alone do not fully explain trends in sea surface temperatures and bleaching in the Coral Sea. Rather, weather patterns during El Niño events have historically suppressed it Australian summer monsoon, resulting in reduced cloud cover and higher than average air temperatures. These conditions play a major role in determining temperatures in the Coral Sea and the extent and location of coral bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef. NASA Earth Observatory image by Michala Garrison, using data from SST WALL (Multiple Resolution Very High Resolution Sea Surface Temperature) and reef information from Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA). Story by Emily Cassidy.

