7-Day International News Agenda | Barron's





Please note that all times are in GMT. Major events are listed under “Highlights”.

For full details of our top news coverage, please see our regularly updated News Advisory.

(+) : Event added in the last 24 hours.

: The event was updated in the last 24 hours. WORLD – PHOTO of St. Patrick's Day. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. MOSCOW (Russia) – VIDEO about the presidential elections. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. WORLD – The Muslim holy month of Ramadan PHOTOS. VIDEO. (until April 9) CANBERRA (Australia) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Australia, New Zealand PHOTO. VIDEO. (up to 21) SEOUL (South Korea) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. PHOTO. (up to 18) MUMBAI (India) – Lakme Fashion Week PHOTO. BAKU (Azerbaijan) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia VIDEO. (up to 19) WASHINGTON (United States) – Joe Biden delivers remarks at a White House St. Patrick's Day celebration VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. JERUSALEM – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Israel (1400 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) – Soccer: FA Cup – quarter-finals: Manchester United v Liverpool (1530 GMT) PHOTOS. MILAN (Italy) – Football: Serie A – day 29: Inter Milan – Napoli (1945 GMT) PHOTOS. MADRID (Spain) – Soccer: La Liga – Day 29: Atletico Madrid – Barcelona (2000 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. INDIAN WELLS (United States) – Tennis: ATP tournament 2024 – Indian Wells Masters (up to 17) INDIAN WELLS (United States) – Tennis: WTA tournament 2024 – Indian Wells Masters (up to 17) BIRMINGHAM (United Kingdom) – Badminton: World Tour All England Open PHOTO. PONTE VEDRA BEACH (United States) – Golf: PGA Tour 2024 – The Players Championship 2024 (under 17) SEOUL (South Korea) – Third Democracy Summit PHOTO. VIDEO. (up to 20) TOURS (France) – Michelin Guide Star Award Ceremony (1530 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. MOSCOW (Russia) – 10th anniversary of the annexation of Crimea by Russia VIDEO. MOSCOW (Russia) – Sergei Lavrov meets with the secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization VIDEO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Meeting of EU foreign ministers VIDEO. PHOTO. MLAGA (Spain) – The Picasso Museum in Malaga unveils the new exhibition: 'Pablo Picasso: the structures of invention, the unity of a life's work' PHOTO. VIDEO. BONN (Germany) – Adaptation Forum United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) (until 19) GENEVA (Switzerland) – Global Methane Forum 2024 (until 21) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Former top aide to Madagascar president found guilty of bribery in UK LONDON (United Kingdom) – The Rwanda bill in the United Kingdom returns to parliament BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone inflation for February, second estimate (1000 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd (1030 GMT) PHOTO. BERLIN (Germany) – Panel discussion with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on strengthening democracy (1130 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. GENEVA (Switzerland) – UN experts present report on human rights in Iran (1230 GMT) VIDEO. KINGSTON (Jamaica) – 29th Session of the Assembly and Council of the International Seabed Authority (part 1) (to 29) United Nations (United States) – UN Security Council meets on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation (1400 GMT) BANJUL (The Gambia) – Second reading in Parliament of a bill repealing the ban on female genital mutilation (1000 GMT) CONAKRY (Guinea) – The court considers the request to reclassify the facts of the 2009 Conakry stadium massacre as crimes against humanity MANILA (Philippines) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Foreign Secretary PICTURE. VIDEO. TOKYO (Japan) – Bank of Japan policy decision LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. GENEVA (Switzerland) – The World Meteorological Organization publishes the global climate report for 2023 (1300 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PARIS (France) – Civil service unions hold the day of action on salaries PHOTOS. FRANCE – Demonstration by nurses to raise fees MILAN (Italy) – Launch of the Cezanne, Renoir cross exhibition at the Palazzo Reale BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Ministers of EU affairs meet BARCELONA (Spain) – Former referee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira takes a stand in the case of corruption in Barcelona RAMSTEIN AIR BASE (Germany) – US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin will host the 7th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. CARDIFF (United Kingdom) – Mark Drakeford resigns as First Minister of Wales BERLIN (Germany) – President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (0800 GMT) PHOTO. BERLIN (Germany) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes questions at the opening of the Europe 2024 conference organized by several media groups (0800 GMT). BERLIN (Germany) – Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire addresses the Europe 2024 conference (0915 GMT) SPRINGFIELD (United States) – Illinois Democratic presidential primary SPRINGFIELD (United States) – Republican presidential in Illinois WASHINGTON (United States) – Federal Reserve holds two-day policy meeting (up to 20) MONTREAL (Canada) – State funeral for former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney PHOTO. VIDEO. (up to 23) LAUSANNE (Switzerland) – IOC Executive Board Meeting (0800 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 20) AMSTERDAM (Netherlands) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final first leg: Ajax (NED) – Chelsea (ENG) (1745 GMT) LISBON (Portugal) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final first leg: Benfica (POR) – Lyon (FRA) (2000 GMT) PHOTOS. WASHINGTON (United States) – Fed Chairman Jerome Powell holds press conference at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting (1830 GMT) WORLD – International Day of Happiness WORLD – International Francophonie Day CAN THO (Vietnam) – World Bank President visits Mekong Delta for rice methane reduction project VIDEO. BORDEAUX (France) – Commercial Court decision on the defense plan for Galeries Lafayette (1500 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Annual Summit of Airlines for Europe (A4E). LONDON (United Kingdom) – Inflation for February (0700 GMT) FRANKFURT (Germany) – ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at a forum (0845 GMT) OSLO (Norway) – Abel Mathematics Prize winner announced (1000 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen receives the Secretary General of the United Nations Antnio Guterres. (1130 GMT) PHOTOS. BERLIN (Germany) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses parliament ahead of an EU summit (1200 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PRAGUE (Czech Republic) – Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski visits (1600 GMT) QUITO (Ecuador) – EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius visits Ecuador over EU law banning imports from deforested areas (1730 GMT) (Until 22) CHENNAI (India) – Cricket: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 (0330 GMT) (Until May 30) MONTREAL (Canada) – Figure Skating: World Figure Skating Championships PHOTOS. (up to 23) MIAMI (United States) – Tennis: ATP tournament 2024 – Miami Masters (up to 31) MIAMI (United States) – Tennis: 2024 WTA tournament – Miami Open (up to 31) BRASLIA (Brazil) – Supreme Court of Justice considers Italy's request to have ex-footballer Robinho serve sentence in Brazil for Italian rape conviction (1700 GMT) VIDEO. GOTHENBURG (Sweden) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final first leg: Gothenburg FC (SWE) v Paris SG (FRA) (1745 GMT) SAINT-DENIS (France) – Paris-2024: Olympic football tournament draw (1900 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final first leg: Brann Bergen (NOR) v Barcelona (ESP) (2000 GMT) WORLD – International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination WORLD – International Day of Forests WORLD – World Down Syndrome Day MANILA (Philippines) – Philippine President Marcos Forum with Foreign Press (0100 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – PHOTO of the EU summit. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 22) BAIKONUR (Kazakhstan) – Launch of the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft to the ISS VIDEO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Nuclear energy summit, jointly organized by the IAEA and Belgium PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PRAGUE (Czech Republic) – Foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group meet BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone Flash Composite PMI for March (0900 GMT) LONDON (UK) – Bank of England rate decision (0900 GMT) LISSE (Netherlands) – Flower show opens as Keukenhof garden celebrates 75 years (1400 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. United Nations (United States) – UN Security Council meets on Syria (1400 GMT) CARACAS (Venezuela) – Candidate filing period for the presidential elections of Venezuela PHOTO. VIDEO. (up to 25) KUALA LUMPUR (Malaysia) – Former finance minister Daim Zainuddin appears in court accused of failing to disclose assets (0100 GMT) PHOTOS. ANGERS (France) – Former Angers football boss Sad Chabane on trial over sexual assault charges (1300 GMT) VIDEO. BERLIN (Germany) – S&P Global Ratings updates its rating LONDON (United Kingdom) – Fitch updates its rating BUCHAREST (Romania) – Court ruling to seize assets of self-described misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate (0630 GMT) MUNICH (Germany) – Ifo Institute for Economic Research publishes business sentiment report (0900 GMT) MOSCOW (Russia) – Central bank key rate decision (1030 GMT) VIDEO. MARSEILLE (France) – ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane delivers speech on inflation, monetary policy (1700 GMT) SAN FRANCISCO (United States) – Tencent Games unveils strategy (0100 GMT) MELBOURNE (Australia) – Auto: Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix PHOTOS. (up to 24) TROYES (France) – Test day for the Olympic flame, with training relay (0730 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. LIVE VIDEO. HOBART (Australia) – Tasmanian state election SHANGHAI (China) – Pet Fashion Weekend (0100 GMT) VIDEO. (up to 25) SLOVAKIA – Presidential elections PHOTOS. BERN (Switzerland) – The Swiss People's Party elects a new leader MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Bal de la Rose charity event (1900 GMT) PHOTOS. BAGHUZ (Syria) – 5th anniversary of the loss of the so-called caliphate of the Islamic State LE MANS (France) – Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, Day 1: France v Ireland (1415 GMT) CARDIFF (United Kingdom) – Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, Day 1: Wales v Scotland (1645 GMT) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Soccer: International Friendly – England v Brazil (1900 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. SENEGAL – VIDEO about the presidential elections. PHOTO. LIVE VIDEO. WORLD – Holy Week VIDEO. (up to 31) WORLD – World Tuberculosis Day SERBIA – 25th anniversary of the NATO campaign in Serbian targets BRUGES (Belgium) – Informal EU meeting of fisheries ministers (up to 25) VATICAN CITY (Holy See) – Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square (0900 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PORTIMAO (Portugal) – Moto: MotoGP World Championship – Portugal GP: Grand Prix PARMA (Italy) – Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, Day 1: Italy v England (1500 GMT)

WORLD – International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade BRUSSELS (Belgium) – EU environment ministers meet NEW YORK (United States of America) – The hearing on a new date for the trial of Donald Trump regarding alleged hush money paid to movie actress to raise Stormy Daniels VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO.afp

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/news/international-7-day-news-agenda-f65b8e1f%3Frefsec%3Dtopics_afp-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

