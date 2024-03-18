A family found centuries-old Japanese art stolen during World War II in their attic





In the attic of a Massachusetts home were not one, not two, but 22 stolen Japanese antiques, including a hand-drawn map, ceramics and portraits of Okinawan kings, some dating back to the 1700s. The items were found last year inside the residence of a World War II veteran whose children were sorting through his belongings after he passed away, according to the FBI. The family later notified the authorities. On Friday, the FBI announced that the artifacts were headed to Japan. The family wished to remain anonymous, the FBI said. Artifacts returned include six portraits, a hand-drawn map of Okinawa and several ceramic pieces. Most of the pieces date from the 18th and 19th centuries. / Federal Bureau of Investigation / Federal Bureau of Investigation A bowl recovered by the Boston Division of the FBI. “That's what makes a culture. And without it, you're taking away history,” Geoffrey Kelly, a Boston-based FBI special agent who worked on the case, said in a statement. “So it is really important for us as custodians of artefacts and cultural heritage to make every effort we can to see that these are returned to the civilizations and cultures in the countries where they belong,” he added. Japan plans to hold an official repatriation ceremony for the artifacts on Friday. “It is very significant that the FBI, along with others in the US government, have cooperated to bring about this return,” Okinawa Prefectural Governor Denny Tamaki said Friday, according to an FBI press release. / Federal Bureau of Investigation / Federal Bureau of Investigation A hand-drawn map of Okinawa dating from the 19th century, which was found by the Boston Division of the FBI. The Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, DC, also helped ensure the items were properly packaged for shipment to Japan. According to the FBI, the objects surprised the family, especially because their father had never served in the Pacific Theater. So they did some research and discovered that some of the items in their father's possession had been entered into the FBI's National File of Stolen Art some 20 years earlier. / Federal Bureau of Investigation / Federal Bureau of Investigation Another object found by the Boston Division of the FBI. The National Stolen Art File is a searchable database to help the public and law enforcement determine if an item has ever been stolen. In 1945, during the Battle of Okinawa in World War II, a trove of documents and treasures were taken from the Ryukyu Kingdom. The Ryukyu Kingdom ruled Okinawa from 1429 to 1879. / National File of Stolen Art / National File of Stolen Art A crown belonging to the Sho royal family of the Ryukyu Kingdom that is still missing, according to the National File of Stolen Art. In 2001, Japanese officials registered the missing items in the US National Register of Stolen Art. The FBI said that inside the Massachusetts home was an unsigned, typewritten letter that said the items had been collected in Okinawa during the final days of World War II. Over 20,000 items are found through The FBI's Art Crime Program since its inception in 2004. According to the National File of Stolen Art, several Okinawan antiquities, including portraits and a royal crown, are still missing. Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

