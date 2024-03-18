China's foreign minister meets New Zealand counterpart, kicking off trip that includes Australia





WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his New Zealand counterpart on Monday as China's top diplomat began a tour of the country and Australia. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters welcomed Wang in Wellington, New Zealand's capital. There have been several important developments since we last met, not least a global pandemic affecting both our countries,” Peters said in his opening remarks of their official meeting at New Zealand's parliament house. Today is a valuable opportunity to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that are now before us. Wang is the highest-ranking Chinese politician to visit the country since his previous visit in 2017. New Zealand has had strong economic ties with China in recent years and was the first developed country to sign a bilateral free trade agreement with Beijing in 2008. While in Wellington, Wang will also have brief meetings with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Trade Minister Todd McClay. China looks forward to working with the two countries to achieve common understandings between leaders, improve strategic communication, deepen mutual trust, advance exchanges and cooperation, and promote China-Zealand's stable and sustainable growth. New and China-Australia. comprehensive strategic partnerships and contribute to world peace, stability and prosperity, said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Wang will arrive in Canberra, Australia on Wednesday to meet his counterpart Penny Wong, with dialogue between the two expected to focus on the case of Australian detainee Yang Hengjun. It will be the first time the two foreign ministers have met face-to-face since Yang was found guilty of espionage after a closed trial and sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve in February. Also on the agenda will be the removal of the latest trade tariffs that were imposed by China in 2020 and were widely seen as punishment for the previous Australian government passing laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics, for banning of Chinese-owned telecommunications. giant Huawei from opening Australia's 5G network due to security concerns and calls for an independent investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic. Trade tariffs cost the local economy about A$20 billion ($13 billion) but have since been reinstated on most goods except wine, lobster and some butchery.

