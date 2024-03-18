AFH News | International Women's Day 2024

AFH's Influential Olympians

Every year in March, we celebrate International Women's Day, a time to celebrate the achievements of women and create a more inclusive world for women of all ages.

From our founding AFH Athletes and our newly formed Athlete Leadership Council to our Board of Directors, Athletes for Hope is proud to recognize AFH's influential Olympic women who are passionate about creating a world more equal in and out of sport.

From supporting young women in sports and creating safe recreational spaces, to STEM education, Title IX and more, the future is equal for all.

Mia Hamm

AFH founding athlete

Arguably one of the greatest world athletes of all time, Mia Hamm's accolades include 2 Olympic gold medals, 1 Olympic silver medal, 2 FIFA World Cups, 4 NCAA National Championships and the 2023 AFH Mia Hamm Founder's Athlete Award .In addition to her impressive sports resume, in 1999 she created Mia Hamm Foundation whose mission includes raising funds and awareness for families in need of a marrow or cord blood transplant and developing opportunities for young women in sports.

The Mia Hamm Foundation is dedicated to furthering the groundbreaking growth in women's participation in sports that has occurred under Title IX, the landmark 1972 legislation that prohibits sex discrimination in academics and athletics at educational institutions across the country.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee

AFH founding athlete

Having been named by Sports Illustrated for Women as “The Greatest Female Athlete of the 20th Century”, it's no surprise that Jackie Joyner-Kersee's accolades include 6 Olympic medals and a world record in track and field. After retiring from the sport, Jackie created Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation which works to ensure that every youth in the East St.

Born and raised in East St.

Katie Ledecky

Member of the Governing Council of Athletes

Katie Ledecky, a ten-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming, is recognized as one of the most dominant athletes of all time. Often called the First Lady of Freestyle, she has broken 16 World Records and 37 American Records in her career. In 2022, she received the Athletes for Hopes Community Hero Award. Outside of the band, Ledecky is an advocate for education, gender equality and the empowerment of young athletes.

Having been involved in community service since the age of 15, Ledecky is most passionate about education. She recently partnered with Panasonic and Discovery Education on an equal opportunity STEM program called STEM Forward. The program encourages young students to get involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. To learn more about how Ledecky gives back to her community, click here.

Julie Foudy

Member of the AFH Board

Julie Foudy is a retired professional soccer player who spent 17 years as a member of the US Women's National Team, 13 of them as captain. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Olympic silver medalist and two-time Women's World Cup champion. Julie finished her National Team career with 45 goals, 59 assists and 272 international appearances for the USA. Her 272 caps rank third in the world all-time, male or female. She was inducted into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2007. A current analyst for ABC/ESPN and the NBC Olympics, her director Julie Foudy Sports Leadership Academies and a motivational speaker, Julie is very proud of the difference she has made off the field.

In 1997, soccer's world governing body, FIFA, awarded her the FIFA Fair Play Award, the first American woman to receive the award, for her work against child labor in sewing soccer balls. Julie was President of the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF) from 2000-2002, served on the WSF Board of Directors for 7 years, and was an advocacy consultant to WSF for two years, focusing on Title IX, childhood obesity, and women's rights. athletes. the issues. She also served as a member of the Commission on Title IX, appointed by President Bush and Secretary Paige, and has been honored numerous times for her work on behalf of Title IX.

Benita Fitzgerald Mosely

Member of the AFH Board

Benita Fitzgerald Mosley is a 15-time All-American, holder of four (4) NCAA titles, the first American woman to win gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 1984 Olympics, and also a Gold Medalist in Pan-American. Games.

Since turning her focus to sports marketing and administration in the 1990s, Benita has served in leadership roles at Special Olympics, The Olympic Games, Women's Sports Foundation, Women in Cable and Telecommunications, USA Track and Field, and the Olympic Committee and United States Paralympics. In 2016, Benita left the USOC and became CEO of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA, where she was responsible for advancing the Laureus mission to change the lives of young people and strengthen communities through the power of sport. She is the current Chief Executive Officer at Good multiplicationa non-profit organization that helps people discover their ability to make positive change, provides the skills they need to do it well and, by validating their impact, inspires them to do more.

Rachel Godino

Member of the AFH Board

Rachel Godino competed in the 1992 Olympics in Ice Dancing. In 2000, she was elected by her peers as Chair of the US Olympic Committee's (USOC) Athlete Advisory Council. Gidno has also served on the USOC Executive Committee, the USOC Board of Directors and the Salt Lake Olympic Organizing Committee Board of Trustees. In 2003, Rachel testified before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce regarding the state of the Olympic movement and governance.

Rachel currently serves on the Sports Advisory Board for Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation, a non-profit organization that is committed to creating strategic partnerships with individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations to advance their vision and philosophy of recreation for all. Their inclusion of non-traditional sports creates new pathways for college scholarships by building skills in sports that can open doors for students that might otherwise be closed.

From the vision and mission laid out by our AFH Founding Athletes over 17 years ago, Athletes for Hope is committed to creating a fairer and more just future for all, both in and out of sport.