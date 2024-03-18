News + Media | MIT Center for International Studies

International
March 7, 2024
PhD students Suzanne Freeman, Wright Smith and Ye Zhang selected to receive World Politics and Statecraft Fellowships
Department of Political Science at MIT
Fellowships are awarded by the Smith Richardson Foundation to support doctoral dissertation research on American foreign policy, international relations, international security, strategic studies, area studies, and diplomatic and military history.
In the News
March 6, 2024
Verschuren shares research at MIT's Security Studies Program
Boston University Frederick S Pardee School of Global Studies
Last month, Sanne Verschuren, Assistant Professor of International Security at Boston University's Pardee School of Global Studies, presented her latest research, “Imagining the Unthinkable: War, Weapons, and the Politics of Procurement,” at MIT. Security Studies Program Wednesday seminar.
News@E40
March 4, 2024
CIS welcomes Ukrainian researchers to MIT
Center for International Studies
The Center is excited to welcome three of MIT's four Global Risk Fellows (GMAF) to campus. The newly launched GMAF program is designed to provide shelter to scholars around the globe whose lives and academic freedom are under threat. The pilot program is offered through the MIT-Ukraine Program and is focused on Ukrainian researchers and educators. Our Spring 2024 Ukrainian Scholars include: Liudmyla Huliaieva, an economist whose research and activism focuses on the economic adjustment and survival of Ukrainian immigrant women in wartime; Dmytro Chumachenko, a multidisciplinary scientist working at the intersection of computer science and public health; and Kateryna Lopatiuk, an urban researcher, who aims to foster an ecosystem conducive to Ukraine's transition to a circular economy in a number of areas, particularly in the context of post-war reconstruction. Read their full bio and learn more about GMAF here.
News Notice
March 2, 2024
The new pledge expands the MIT-Holland Program
Center for International Studies
In the News
March 1, 2024
A careful rethinking of the Iraq War
Peter DizikesMIT news
Arthur and Ruth Sloan Professor of Political Science Roger Petersen The new book details the military operations and political dynamics in Iraq, shedding new light on the challenges of state-building.
In the News
March 1, 2024
Developers received support for affordable housing. Then the neighborhood found out.
Jason DeParleNew York Times
Quoted: “Much has changed in American life over the past 50 years, but hostility to affordable housing has remained surprisingly consistent,” said Justin Steil, associate professor of law and urban planning and managing member of the Interuniversity Committee on International. Migration.
In the News
March 1, 2024
Climate Change and Military Power: The Hunt for Submarines in a Warming Ocean
Andrea Gilli, Mauro Gilli, Antonio Ricchi, Aniello Russo, Sandro CarnielTexas Homeland Security Review
Quoted: “In his seminal work Contents: A New Foundation for US Grand StrategyBarry Posen summarizes a view prevalent among traditional security studies scholars, noting that there can be an argument that such problems [like climate change] strongly affect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, power position, and security of the United States…[but] this must be demonstrated, not assumed.”
In the News
February 28, 2024
Learning and listening in Amazonia
Talia KhanMIT Technology Review
Talia Khan, an ex THE MYSTERY OF MYTH-Brazil student, documented their experience returning to the Amazon rainforest with 80 fellow MIT musicians.
In the News
February 27, 2024
Japan's national security strategy: The role of alliances and partnerships
It stimulates
Chikako Kawakatsu Uekivisiting scholar at the MIT Security Studies Program, will discuss the implications of Japan's National Security Strategy on Tokyo's security cooperation with Washington and other like-minded partners.
In the News
February 23, 2024
How misinformation and disinformation spread, the role of AI and how we can protect ourselves from it
Taylor McNeilBunches Now
Program Director of Seminar XXI, Kelly M Greenhillit shows how to distinguish truth from falsehood and what it means for politics.
