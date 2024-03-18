News + Media | MIT Center for International Studies

Connect with us

Suzanne Freeman, Wright Smith, and Ye Zhang

News@E40

March 7, 2024

PhD students Suzanne Freeman, Wright Smith and Ye Zhang selected to receive World Politics and Statecraft Fellowships

Department of Political Science at MIT

Fellowships are awarded by the Smith Richardson Foundation to support doctoral dissertation research on American foreign policy, international relations, international security, strategic studies, area studies, and diplomatic and military history.

Sanne Verschuren

In the News

March 6, 2024

Verschuren shares research at MIT's Security Studies Program

Boston University Frederick S Pardee School of Global Studies

Last month, Sanne Verschuren, Assistant Professor of International Security at Boston University's Pardee School of Global Studies, presented her latest research, “Imagining the Unthinkable: War, Weapons, and the Politics of Procurement,” at MIT. Security Studies Program Wednesday seminar.

Kathryn Lopatiuk, Dmytro Chumachenko and Liudmuyla Huliaieva

News@E40

March 4, 2024

CIS welcomes Ukrainian researchers to MIT

Center for International Studies

The Center is excited to welcome three of MIT's four Global Risk Fellows (GMAF) to campus. The newly launched GMAF program is designed to provide shelter to scholars around the globe whose lives and academic freedom are under threat. The pilot program is offered through the MIT-Ukraine Program and is focused on Ukrainian researchers and educators. Our Spring 2024 Ukrainian Scholars include: Liudmyla Huliaieva, an economist whose research and activism focuses on the economic adjustment and survival of Ukrainian immigrant women in wartime; Dmytro Chumachenko, a multidisciplinary scientist working at the intersection of computer science and public health; and Kateryna Lopatiuk, an urban researcher, who aims to foster an ecosystem conducive to Ukraine's transition to a circular economy in a number of areas, particularly in the context of post-war reconstruction. Read their full bio and learn more about GMAF here.

Kim Tran, Ahmed Dadou, April Julich Perez and Justin Leahey

News Notice

March 2, 2024

The new pledge expands the MIT-Holland Program

Center for International Studies Death, Domination, and State Building, a new book by MIT professor Roger Petersen,

In the News

March 1, 2024

A careful rethinking of the Iraq War

Peter DizikesMIT news

Arthur and Ruth Sloan Professor of Political Science Roger Petersen The new book details the military operations and political dynamics in Iraq, shedding new light on the challenges of state-building.

Belmont Apartments

In the News

March 1, 2024

Developers received support for affordable housing. Then the neighborhood found out.

Jason DeParleNew York Times

Quoted: “Much has changed in American life over the past 50 years, but hostility to affordable housing has remained surprisingly consistent,” said Justin Steil, associate professor of law and urban planning and managing member of the Interuniversity Committee on International. Migration.

In the News

March 1, 2024

Climate Change and Military Power: The Hunt for Submarines in a Warming Ocean

Andrea Gilli, Mauro Gilli, Antonio Ricchi, Aniello Russo, Sandro CarnielTexas Homeland Security Review

Quoted: “In his seminal work Contents: A New Foundation for US Grand StrategyBarry Posen summarizes a view prevalent among traditional security studies scholars, noting that there can be an argument that such problems [like climate change] strongly affect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, power position, and security of the United States…[but] this must be demonstrated, not assumed.”

MIT musicians and staff tour with the So Sebastio community

In the News

February 28, 2024

Learning and listening in Amazonia

Talia KhanMIT Technology Review

Talia Khan, an ex THE MYSTERY OF MYTH-Brazil student, documented their experience returning to the Amazon rainforest with 80 fellow MIT musicians.

Discussion on the implications of Japan's National Security Strategy

In the News

February 27, 2024

Japan's national security strategy: The role of alliances and partnerships

It stimulates

Chikako Kawakatsu Uekivisiting scholar at the MIT Security Studies Program, will discuss the implications of Japan's National Security Strategy on Tokyo's security cooperation with Washington and other like-minded partners.

Illustration of fake news

In the News

February 23, 2024

How misinformation and disinformation spread, the role of AI and how we can protect ourselves from it

Taylor McNeilBunches Now

Program Director of Seminar XXI, Kelly M Greenhillit shows how to distinguish truth from falsehood and what it means for politics.

