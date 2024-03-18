Photocure Partner Asieris Announces Positive Results of International Phase III Clinical Trial for Cevira and Data Presentations at EUROGIN 2024 Congress and SGO Annual Meeting USA – English USA – English





Oslo, Norway, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Photocure ASA (OR: PHO)Urinary Cancer Company, announces that its partner Asieris Pharmaceuticals (SSE: 688176) has today communicated the results of the Phase III clinical study of its non-surgical treatment candidate for high-grade cervical squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL) Cevira (APL-1702). The results were presented at two recent medical congresses and showed a statistically significant efficacy and favorable safety profile for Cevira, with a significant clearance rate of high-risk HPV16 and/or HPV18 compared to placebo (p=0.0001 ). Key data from the international multicenter Phase III trial were presented for the first time last week in oral presentations at the European Organization for Research on Genital Infection and Neoplasia 2024 (EUROGIN) Congress. March 13-16 IN Stockholm, Swedenand at the SGO 2024 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, March 16-18 IN San Diego, CAUSA. Cevira (APL-1702) is a pioneering photodynamic drug-device combination product used as a noninvasive therapy for the treatment of cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL). This study is a Phase III, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter, international clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of APL-1702 for the treatment of cervical HSIL over 12 months. The primary endpoint of the study is the proportion of responders at 6 months after initial treatment.

between November 2020 AND July 2022 402 eligible patients from different countries incl China , Germany AND Netherlands were randomized and enrolled in this study. Regarding the primary efficacy endpoint, the response rate in the APL-1702 group was significantly higher than that in the control group, with an increase of 89.4% (41.1% vs. 21.7%, p = 0.0001), which is considered a clinically significant effect. Additionally, APL-1702 showed an improved clearance rate of high-risk HPV16 and/or HPV18, with an increase of 103.9% in the APL-1702 group compared to the control group (31.4% vs. 15 .4%).

AND 402 eligible patients from different countries incl , AND were randomized and enrolled in this study. Regarding the primary efficacy endpoint, the response rate in the APL-1702 group was significantly higher than that in the control group, with an increase of 89.4% (41.1% vs. 21.7%, p = 0.0001), which is considered a clinically significant effect. Additionally, APL-1702 showed an improved clearance rate of high-risk HPV16 and/or HPV18, with an increase of 103.9% in the APL-1702 group compared to the control group (31.4% vs. 15 .4%). The incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) was comparable between the APL-1702 and control groups, with most being mild and self-resolving without requiring intervention. Rates of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs) were low in both groups.

Current progress includes ongoing communication with regulatory authorities in China and preparing for the submission of the new drug application for APL-1702. Additionally, active efforts are being made to advance product development overseas China . “We are very pleased to see the strong results of this Phase III randomized controlled clinical trial in which Cevira (APL-1702) showed clear benefits in patients with HSIL. Based on the results, treatment with Cevira has the potential fill an unmet clinical need as an alternative to conventional surgical therapies for HSIL,” said Anders Neijber, Chief Medical Officer of Photocure. “Currently, Photocure teams are supporting Asieris' to prepare the new drug application (NDA) for Cevira (APL-1702) in Chinawith the aim of bringing this innovative therapy to a greater number of patients as soon as possible.” According to the press release, the main cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), which leads to precancerous lesions of the cervix. Approximately 25% of individuals with HSIL may progress to invasive cervical cancer within 10 years. Read Asieris' full press release here: https://asieris.com/breakthrough-in-treatment-of-cervical-high-grade-squamous-intraepithelial-lesion-release-of-positive-results-from-multicenter-phase-iii-global-clinical-study/ Cevira (APL-1702) has the potential to become a photodynamic drug-device combination product that could offer patients the option of non-surgical treatment of high-grade precancerous lesions of the cervix. Photocure developed Cevira through Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials, and global development and commercialization rights were licensed to Asieris Meditech Co., Ltd in 2019. Asieris is a global biopharma company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases. Note to editors:

All trademarks mentioned in this publication are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA.

This press release may contain product details and information that are not valid or a product is not accessible in your country. Please note that Photocure assumes no responsibility for access to such information that may not comply with any legal process, regulation, registration or usage in your country of origin. About Photocure ASA Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company offers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients around the world. Photocure's headquarters are in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OR: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com For more information, please contact: Dan Schneider

President and CEO

Photocure ASA

Email: [email protected] Eric Dahl

CFO

Photocure ASA

Phone: +4745055000

Email: [email protected] David Moskowitz

Vice President, Investor Relations

Photocure ASA

Phone: +1 202 280 0888

Email: [email protected] Media and IR Requests: Geir Bjrlo

Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 91540000

Email: [email protected] This information is brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-partner-asieris-announces-positive-international-phase-iii-clinical-trial-results-for-cevi,c3947149 The following files are available for download:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/photocure-partner-asieris-announces-positive-international-phase-iii-clinical-trial-results-for-cevira-and-data-presentations-at-the-2024-eurogin-congress-and-sgo-annual-meeting-302091288.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos