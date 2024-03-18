Neurodiversity in the youth justice system

Its Neurodiversity Celebration Week (March 18-24, 2024) and a perfect opportunity to learn more about and celebrate the different ways the human brain works.

This week we will shed light on the over-representation of neurodivergent children in the youth justice system while promoting equality and equity. Clearly, a greater understanding of neurodiversity is vital if we are to build a more inclusive society that benefits from, rather than disables, the strengths that neurodivergent people offer.

Understanding neurodivergence

The term neurodivergent is used to describe a person whose brain functions, learns and processes information differently than society expects. This includes children with a diagnosed condition such as ADHD, autism, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, dyslexia and developmental language disorder.

For most of my career, I have worked in special schools with children experiencing severe social, emotional and mental health difficulties. Despite the challenges that can come with these conditions, I have seen firsthand how each child has unique strengths and talents. This is why working with neurodivergent children in a strengths-based way is so important, not forgetting the significant difficulties they face.

No one size fits all

We know that for a child to end up in the youth justice system, somewhere along the line an adult has failed them. It is a sad fact that those children who are most over-represented in the system will have failed the most in their early years. I am thinking here of children from ethnic minority backgrounds, those with care experience and of course those who are neurodivergent.

The over-representation is significant, as noted by Professor Amanda Kirby in it Neurodiversity a whole child approach to youth justice (HM Inspectorate of Evidence 2021).

She says: At least one in three people who move through the justice system are thought to be neurodivergent. This is double the percentage in the general population. It is simply unacceptable that a child should be more likely to be criminalized because of their differences.

We must move away from a one-size-fits-all approach if neurodivergent children are to thrive. If we resolve some of the barriers they currently face in our society, we are likely to find:

unmet needs due to lack of identification of neurodivergence

delays in assessments, or lack of support or inappropriate interventions once diagnosed

increased sensitivity to violence and abuse

poorer mental health

increased risk of substance abuse

stigma and social labeling

increasing the likelihood of exclusion from education

higher unemployment rate.

I am sure that many of the above will be very familiar to children in the justice system and those who work with them. Any of these obstacles can stop that child from moving forward to achieve the same positive outcomes as neurotypical children.

Education lies in the heart

The barriers that neurodivergent children face are often interconnected, but I see access to education at the center of it. I've said before that exclusion is probably the biggest problem with youth justice systems. According to the Institute for Public Policy Research Children in England and Wales with an identified special educational need are at least 7 times more likely to be excluded from mainstream education than their peers. In addition to persistent suspensions and absences, exclusion leads to poorer outcomes with excluded children having reduced exposure to positive relationships and having a higher risk of exploitation. More details on this are within the publication Making a difference: Breaking the link between school exclusion and social exclusion research.

A strengths-based approach

So how do we help children overcome these obstacles? To begin with, we need to provide children with safe and supportive environments, such as a classroom or other setting. IN case study below I am giving an example of how to achieve inclusive education through a whole school community approach. We need to challenge the stigma and support children with individualized responses to develop their strengths and potential. This approach is supported by years of evidence and aligns directly with the Child First evidence base, which informs the guiding principle of YJBs.

The support a child will need will vary by individual, some may require more significant support such as from mental health professionals, speech therapists and behavioral specialists. For others it may involve smaller adjustments, such as sensory-friendly environments, materials designed with accessibility in mind, or even distractions like stress balls. However, all support should be directed towards helping the child towards their future aspirations and tailored to the individual.

In our case management guidelines, we advise that professionals should be able to demonstrate how the child has worked with them to develop positive plans for the future. We emphasize that these should be developed collaboratively and build on the child's strengths. If the child is likely to have any difficulty understanding what is happening (eg because of speech and language problems), we advise on steps to take, including advice on how and when to take support for a child with communication needs who may require an intermediary.

In another section of the case management guidelines, we direct professionals to other helpful resources out there. For example, there is a guide produced by the Communication Trust to help guide how we communicate with children, particularly those with communication difficulties, entitled Sentence problems.

He gives examples of situations where behaviors, which can be interpreted as disruptive, can be the result of children's lack of understanding or even their reaction to formal situations. It also includes a number of tips and suggestions that have been proven to support children with communication needs, such as what kind of language to use, or even asking the child to repeat in their own words what you have said to check understanding .

Moving forward

As we mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week, let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting neurodivergent children within the justice system. Let us also remain curious. This week is all about learning, so we need to continue to listen to the children, find out where their strengths lie and what they find challenging.

By breaking down barriers, fostering understanding and promoting inclusion, we can create a system that recognizes and values ​​the unique strengths and needs of all children. This will support an inclusive society for neurodivergent children, not only for today, but for generations to come.

Share our similarities, celebrate our differences. M Scott Peck

Case study: a whole school community approach

Presentation:

In this case study, we will explore how the specific needs of a neurodivergent child were successfully met in a secondary school setting, preventing the negative impact of potential exclusion. This was achieved by implementing a whole school approach.

This approach included high quality support and training for all involved as well as a comprehensive support plan. This meant that the school was able to create an inclusive and supportive environment that fostered children's academic, social and emotional growth.

Background:

A child was diagnosed with autism at a young age. As they transitioned into high school, it became clear that they required specialized support to ensure their educational success and overall well-being. The school recognized the importance of meeting their unique needs and a collaborative approach involving school administration, teachers, support staff and the children's parents/carers was adopted.

Creating an individualized education plan:

The first step in meeting the children's needs was the development of an Individualized Education Plan (IEP). The IEP was designed to provide a roadmap for children's educational journey, identifying specific goals, accommodations, and support strategies. The plan was created in consultation with parents, teachers and other relevant professionals, ensuring a thorough understanding of their strengths, challenges and learning styles.

Academic support:

To support the children's academic progress, the school implemented various strategies. First, teachers were trained in autism awareness and inclusive teaching practices. The school also implemented a trauma-informed relational approach and provided individualized support. Resources and strategies were provided to differentiate instruction, accommodate sensory needs, and promote the development of communication and social skills.

Social and emotional support:

The school implemented strategies to support children's social integration and emotional regulation. They facilitated social skills training by implementing Bloom's approach.

Senior leaders led this as a whole school strategy with licensed practitioners supporting learning at each stage of development through adolescence, identifying those children who required additional support.

After completing baseline assessments and specific targeted action plans, the child was supported in a small peer group to explore and strengthen all aspects of their emotional health and well-being, stress regulation, etc. This had a huge benefit and helped the child navigate social interactions and develop meaningful relationships with peers. A designated safe space was also created where the child could go if they felt overwhelmed or anxious.

Cooperation and communication:

Regular meetings were held between teachers, support staff, parents and the child to ensure open lines of communication and collaboration. There was continuous assessment of their social and emotional development, celebration of achievements and immediate identification of any necessary adaptations in the support plan. Also, the school actively involved the children's parents in the decision-making processes, seeking their input and comments on the effectiveness of the implemented strategies.

Positive results:

As a result of the comprehensive support provided, the child experienced significant positive outcomes. Academically, they demonstrated improved engagement, academic progress and confidence in their abilities. Socially, they formed friendships, participated in extracurricular activities, and displayed enhanced social skills. In addition, children's general well-being and self-esteem improved, leading to a more positive experience at school and a greater sense of belonging. Because of the whole school community approach, the benefits for most other students became clear. As staff implemented the approach, attendance improved significantly as did engagement, and both serious incidents and low levels of disruptive behavior decreased significantly.

conclusion:

This case study illustrates the power of inclusive education and the positive impact it can have on the lives of neurodivergent children.

By implementing a whole school approach, along with a clear vision, collaboration and ongoing communication, the school was able to ensure the child's success. By investing in an inclusive and supportive environment, society is gaining a child who will continue to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.