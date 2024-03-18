Nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought: UK statement to UN Security Council





Thank you President. I am grateful to Japan for calling this meeting and the Secretary General, Dr. Floyd, and Mrs. Mukhatzhanova for their information. For fifty years, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty has been a bulwark for global security, allowing the peaceful use of nuclear technologies to flourish while preventing the erosion of non-proliferation norms. The UK remains committed to full and complete disarmament in accordance with Article Six of the NPT. We reaffirm the P5 leaders' statement of 2022 that a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought. The UK is the only nuclear weapon state that has been reduced to a delivery system and we maintain a minimum credible deterrent. We have begun work on verifying nuclear disarmament, advocating for transparency and advancing risk reduction. We are one of the largest financial contributors to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization and host thirteen of its monitoring facilities. This Council cannot be complacent about nuclear proliferation. We must continue to oppose the DPRK's nuclear program and call on the DPRK to commit to denuclearization. The 1718 Panel of Experts carries out important work and should retain the full support of the Council. We also call on Iran and Syria to fully cooperate with the IAEA, and we express grave concern that Iran's nuclear program has never been more advanced than it is today. It is deeply troubling that Russia, which played an important role in building the international non-proliferation and arms control architecture, has suspended its obligations under New START, de-ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and violated resolutions on Iran and the DPRK as a source of weapons for its illegal war in Ukraine. We call on Russia to reaffirm its commitment to its international obligations. Colleagues, our non-proliferation architecture supports and enables the peaceful use of nuclear technologies around the world. The UK is helping to expand access to peaceful nuclear technology in support of the Sustainable Development Goals through our Sustainable Dialogue on Peaceful Uses initiative and we have provided $4.3 million in funding to the IAEA's Technical Co-operation Fund this year. Next month marks twenty years since this Council adopted resolution 1540, helping to prevent non-state actors from accessing WMD materials, and I take this opportunity to thank Ecuador for their care. Fighting nuclear non-proliferation and promoting disarmament is a global challenge. We call on all states that have not yet done so to ratify the NPT. A strong Non-Proliferation Treaty means a safer world. The UK is committed to a successful review conference in 2026 and looks forward to working with all UN members to this end. I thank you.

