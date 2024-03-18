WHO calls for investment in increased tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment

Ahead of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, which is celebrated on 24 March, WHO has published an investment case for preventive TB screening and treatment. A modeling study developed with the governments of four countries – Brazil, Georgia, Kenya and South Africa – highlights the impact to be achieved by expanding TB screening and preventive treatment.

The analysis shows that modest investments can lead to significant health and economic benefits in all four countries, with a return on investment of up to US$39 earned for every dollar invested. The investment case has been published to support countries in advocating and allocating increased resources for high-rate TB screening and preventive treatment towards achieving the new targets set by Heads of State at the High Level Meeting of the UN on TB 2023.

While global efforts to fight TB have saved an estimated 75 million lives since 2000, TB causes 1.3 million deaths each year and affects millions more, with huge impacts on families and communities.

“The investment case describes the health and economic rationale for investing in evidence-based, WHO-recommended interventions for TB screening and prevention that can contribute to advancing universal health coverage,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. , Director General of WHO. “Today, we have the knowledge, tools and political commitment that can end this millennia-old disease that remains one of the world's biggest infectious killers.”

According to the investment report, implementation of TB screening plus preventive treatment can significantly reduce TB incidence and mortality. It argues that these core public health investments are essential to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations and achieving the ultimate TB goals.

In 2022, WHO reported a significant recovery worldwide in the rate of access to TB diagnostic and treatment services, with the highest figure recorded since WHO began global TB monitoring in 1995.

However, increasing access to preventive TB treatment has been slow. Preventing TB infection and halting the progression from infection to disease are critical to reducing TB incidence to the levels envisioned by the WHO End TB Strategy. To do this, it is vital that preventive TB treatment is offered to those with HIV, household contacts of TB patients and other high-risk groups.

The global number of people living with HIV and family contacts of people with TB who are offered preventive TB treatment increased to 3.8 million in 2022 or about 60% of those targeted that year in line with commitments made at the 2018 UN High Level Meeting.

Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) remains a public health crisis. While an estimated 410,000 people developed multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB) in 2022, only about 2 in 5 people received treatment. Progress in the development of new TB diagnostics, drugs and vaccines remains limited by the overall level of investment in these areas. Clearly, much more effort is needed to combat TB, which remains one of the world's leading infectious killers.

2024 World Tuberculosis Day is being commemorated with the theme 'Yes! We can end TB!' conveying a message of hope that getting back on track to turn the tide against the TB epidemic is possible through high-level leadership, increased investment and faster adoption of new WHO recommendations.

Following the commitments made by heads of state at the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting to accelerate progress to end TB, this year's focus shifts to translating these commitments into tangible action. This includes the implementation of the WHO Director-General's TB flagship initiative for 2023-2027.

“The next five years will be critical to ensure that the political momentum we have now is translated into concrete action towards achieving the global TB targets,” said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's Global Tuberculosis Programme. “WHO will continue to provide global leadership on the TB response, working with all stakeholders until we reach and save every person, family and community affected by this deadly disease.”

The global targets adopted at the UN High-Level Meeting on TB in 2023 include: reaching 90% of people in need of TB prevention and care services; using a rapid test recommended by WHO as the first method of TB diagnosis; providing a package of health and social benefits to all people with TB; ensuring the availability of at least one new vaccine against tuberculosis that is safe and effective; and closing funding gaps for TB implementation and research by 2027.