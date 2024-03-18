International
WHO calls for investment in increased tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment
Ahead of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, which is celebrated on 24 March, WHO has published an investment case for preventive TB screening and treatment. A modeling study developed with the governments of four countries – Brazil, Georgia, Kenya and South Africa – highlights the impact to be achieved by expanding TB screening and preventive treatment.
The analysis shows that modest investments can lead to significant health and economic benefits in all four countries, with a return on investment of up to US$39 earned for every dollar invested. The investment case has been published to support countries in advocating and allocating increased resources for high-rate TB screening and preventive treatment towards achieving the new targets set by Heads of State at the High Level Meeting of the UN on TB 2023.
While global efforts to fight TB have saved an estimated 75 million lives since 2000, TB causes 1.3 million deaths each year and affects millions more, with huge impacts on families and communities.
“The investment case describes the health and economic rationale for investing in evidence-based, WHO-recommended interventions for TB screening and prevention that can contribute to advancing universal health coverage,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. , Director General of WHO. “Today, we have the knowledge, tools and political commitment that can end this millennia-old disease that remains one of the world's biggest infectious killers.”
According to the investment report, implementation of TB screening plus preventive treatment can significantly reduce TB incidence and mortality. It argues that these core public health investments are essential to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations and achieving the ultimate TB goals.
In 2022, WHO reported a significant recovery worldwide in the rate of access to TB diagnostic and treatment services, with the highest figure recorded since WHO began global TB monitoring in 1995.
However, increasing access to preventive TB treatment has been slow. Preventing TB infection and halting the progression from infection to disease are critical to reducing TB incidence to the levels envisioned by the WHO End TB Strategy. To do this, it is vital that preventive TB treatment is offered to those with HIV, household contacts of TB patients and other high-risk groups.
The global number of people living with HIV and family contacts of people with TB who are offered preventive TB treatment increased to 3.8 million in 2022 or about 60% of those targeted that year in line with commitments made at the 2018 UN High Level Meeting.
Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) remains a public health crisis. While an estimated 410,000 people developed multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB) in 2022, only about 2 in 5 people received treatment. Progress in the development of new TB diagnostics, drugs and vaccines remains limited by the overall level of investment in these areas. Clearly, much more effort is needed to combat TB, which remains one of the world's leading infectious killers.
2024 World Tuberculosis Day is being commemorated with the theme 'Yes! We can end TB!' conveying a message of hope that getting back on track to turn the tide against the TB epidemic is possible through high-level leadership, increased investment and faster adoption of new WHO recommendations.
Following the commitments made by heads of state at the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting to accelerate progress to end TB, this year's focus shifts to translating these commitments into tangible action. This includes the implementation of the WHO Director-General's TB flagship initiative for 2023-2027.
“The next five years will be critical to ensure that the political momentum we have now is translated into concrete action towards achieving the global TB targets,” said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's Global Tuberculosis Programme. “WHO will continue to provide global leadership on the TB response, working with all stakeholders until we reach and save every person, family and community affected by this deadly disease.”
The global targets adopted at the UN High-Level Meeting on TB in 2023 include: reaching 90% of people in need of TB prevention and care services; using a rapid test recommended by WHO as the first method of TB diagnosis; providing a package of health and social benefits to all people with TB; ensuring the availability of at least one new vaccine against tuberculosis that is safe and effective; and closing funding gaps for TB implementation and research by 2027.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/18-03-2024-who-urges-investments-for-the-scale-up-of-tuberculosis-screening-and-preventive-treatment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Exclusive: Google Debuts New Retail Media Solution with Lowes as First Beta Tester
- WHO calls for investment in increased tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment
- There is no link to violations of constitutional rights
- Future of Flight action plan brings the era of flying taxis closer
- Is Hollywood ready for AI?
- USWNT REWIND: NWSL 2024 Season Kicks Off
- Nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought: UK statement to UN Security Council
- Britain's Tory government collapses as plot intensifies to impeach Sunak
- Violence in Haiti: the first charter flight carrying fleeing American citizens lands in Miami
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 24-30
- The future of legal software: Balancing innovation and legal boundaries
- Where was the most violent earthquake in the history of the Mediterranean recorded?