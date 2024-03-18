Haiti: Machete-wielding militias fight gangs in Port-au-Prince as elites fight for power



Port-au-Prince, Haiti

CNN

–



The wide road that runs in front of Haiti's Toussaint Louverture International Airport has a post-apocalyptic calm these days. Where cars and crowds of people once congregated, only wisps of smoke rise from burning piles of debris, sending a bitter taste into the air.

An armored police vehicle is nearby; some police officers on duty cover their faces with hoods. This street looks almost abandoned, as if in the wake of a disaster, an experience people in Port-au-Prince know better than most. But leaving town is not an option this time; the airport, surrounded by gangs, has been forced to close.

Since the beginning of the month, criminal groups have attacked with unprecedented coordination the last remnants of the Haitian state, the airport, police stations, government buildings, the national prison. The culmination of years of growing gang control and popular unrest, their joint assault forced Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign last week, a stunning capitulation that has nevertheless proved futile in restoring calm.

Port-au-Prince's gangs are still suffocating food, fuel and water supplies throughout the city. Perhaps the last functioning part of the state, the Haitian National Police, continues to fight, struggling to retake block by block across the city. But the very life of the city they are fighting for seems to be dwindling, as intense urban warfare destroys basic human bonds.

The social fabric is crumbling as businesses and schools remain closed. Many residents are isolated, afraid to leave their homes. Some have returned to vigilance. Fear, distrust and anger reign. Death is on everyone's mind.

In the Port-au-Prince neighborhood of Canap Vert, noisy side streets bear witness to a once unthinkably harsh strategy to maintain order.

The indelible mark of extrajudicial executions, a thick, irregular stretch of black soot across the pavement is all that remains of hundreds of suspected criminals killed by residents, their bodies thrown into flames according to a local security source.

The gangs have long haunted Port-au-Prince residents, but their reach has expanded dramatically in recent years, covering 80% of the city today, according to UN estimates. Seeing their city shrink, many Haitians in this region and beyond have organized among themselves into a vigilante movement known as what else.

The anti-gang movement has seen communities form neighborhood defense committees with joint fortifications, surveillance systems, checkpoints and even patrols.

Their solidarity is effective; in 2023, for example, some areas of the city's hilly residential areas joined forces with local police to repel the Ti Makak gang, eventually driving it out of the area entirely, according to local sources and in February 2024 report by the Switzerland-based Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime.

But the line between protection and mob justice is easily crossed. Vigilante groups have also lynched hundreds of people suspected of gang membership or common crimes, according to an October 2023 United Nations report.

Speaking to CNN in a packed car park near a church whose open doors revealed a wedding in progress, a militia member told CNN his group had repelled repeated attempts by the gang to capture Canap Vert.

That's how gangs operate: They take over areas with big businesses and make them pay while they remain in control, he said, noting that the area contains some high-profile businesses, including two national mobile companies and a large hotel. . He spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity out of concern for his safety.

We constantly receive threats; they say they will come to attack us, destroy the neighborhood. So we block the roads and the police to do the checks; no civilians are involved in the search of the cars, he added. The militia is armed only with machetes and our bare hands, he said.

Meanwhile, police tell CNN they know the militia well and even rely on them, with one commander crediting the group for saving the Canap Vert police station from a particularly intense gang attack last spring. More than a dozen suspected gang members in that case were killed and burned outside the police station, according to the commander, who requested anonymity for his safety.

Just a five-minute drive away, another community is desperately trying to hold together under even more difficult conditions: a displacement camp one of dozens across the city where tens of thousands of city dwellers gather after being forced from their homes theirs by violence and arson.

Marie Maurice, 56, had seen the gang take territory ever closer; on February 29, when the warning came of an impending gang attack, she wasted no time. She left all her belongings behind and fled with others about an hour's walk to the Argentine public school Bellegarde for shelter, she said.

Almost three weeks later, children here are flying kites made from discarded metal sheets and plastic, driving homemade toy cars cut from empty gas cans, with bottle caps for wheels and rocks for passengers.

Even the adults put on a show of normalcy, but with a sense of futility; They have elected a leader to liaise with local police and advocate for aid organizations to bring food and water, for example, but little aid has actually arrived due to roadblocks across the city.

Maurice tries to keep her family's small corner of the crowded space clean, washing the floor with water she has to walk 20 minutes to buy. But no one in her family has enough to eat or even space to cook, living off a shared bite or portion of street food every day. Even a mint can count as a meal, she told CNN.

The day we met her, she hadn't eaten at all.

Beyond the difficulty of daily survival, some camp residents say they know they've worn out their welcome and that relations with neighbors are deteriorating. There have been clashes with local residents anxious to move on, fearing the influx of foreigners could attract the attention of gangs.

Foreseeing the effects of dwindling resources and worsening violence, the International Organization for Migration has repeatedly warned of a deepening climate of mistrust in Haiti that would destroy traditional social safety nets, leaving people with nowhere to turn.

High levels of insecurity are creating a climate of mistrust between some host communities and displaced populations, thereby worsening social cohesion, the organization said in an August 2023 reportwho also noted that more and more displaced Haitians are ending up in such camps instead of relying on friends and family.

The small school where Maurice lives is now long gone. But every day, more people join them from other parts of the city, further straining the few resources the country has for buildings whose septic tanks are full and toilets backed up, one resident told CNN. Her water tank is almost dry.

Today, 1,575 people now live crammed into the network of just a handful of open classrooms compared to over 360,000 who have been displaced across the country according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Port-au-Prince has been terrorized for years by kidnappings, torture and frequent rape by gangs. But today, as Haiti's elite haggle over the composition of a transitional presidential council and the international community remains poised to intervene, talk of a political solution sounds more like wishful thinking than ever as gunfire rings out into the evening, piercing the cities. in silence.

The proliferation of police, gang and civilian checkpoints meanwhile is tearing the Haitian capital into wary and anxious fiefdoms. Increasingly, the one thing they all share is trauma.

Marie-Suze Saint Charles, 47, says her sons are too terrified by the ongoing violence to visit her in hospital, where she is recovering from a March 1 shooting that broke her leg after she was attacked on her way back from work.

A boy, 17, was also shot and is in another hospital. Her other sons, ages eight and thirteen, refuse to leave the house. She's not sure who, if anyone, is feeding them.

They are afraid of the street, she told CNN from her hospital bed. They don't even want to come see me. They are too scared to go out.