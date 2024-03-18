International
Haiti: Machete-wielding militias fight gangs in Port-au-Prince as elites fight for power
Port-au-Prince, Haiti
CNN
–
The wide road that runs in front of Haiti's Toussaint Louverture International Airport has a post-apocalyptic calm these days. Where cars and crowds of people once congregated, only wisps of smoke rise from burning piles of debris, sending a bitter taste into the air.
An armored police vehicle is nearby; some police officers on duty cover their faces with hoods. This street looks almost abandoned, as if in the wake of a disaster, an experience people in Port-au-Prince know better than most. But leaving town is not an option this time; the airport, surrounded by gangs, has been forced to close.
Since the beginning of the month, criminal groups have attacked with unprecedented coordination the last remnants of the Haitian state, the airport, police stations, government buildings, the national prison. The culmination of years of growing gang control and popular unrest, their joint assault forced Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign last week, a stunning capitulation that has nevertheless proved futile in restoring calm.
Port-au-Prince's gangs are still suffocating food, fuel and water supplies throughout the city. Perhaps the last functioning part of the state, the Haitian National Police, continues to fight, struggling to retake block by block across the city. But the very life of the city they are fighting for seems to be dwindling, as intense urban warfare destroys basic human bonds.
The social fabric is crumbling as businesses and schools remain closed. Many residents are isolated, afraid to leave their homes. Some have returned to vigilance. Fear, distrust and anger reign. Death is on everyone's mind.
In the Port-au-Prince neighborhood of Canap Vert, noisy side streets bear witness to a once unthinkably harsh strategy to maintain order.
The indelible mark of extrajudicial executions, a thick, irregular stretch of black soot across the pavement is all that remains of hundreds of suspected criminals killed by residents, their bodies thrown into flames according to a local security source.
The gangs have long haunted Port-au-Prince residents, but their reach has expanded dramatically in recent years, covering 80% of the city today, according to UN estimates. Seeing their city shrink, many Haitians in this region and beyond have organized among themselves into a vigilante movement known as what else.
The anti-gang movement has seen communities form neighborhood defense committees with joint fortifications, surveillance systems, checkpoints and even patrols.
Their solidarity is effective; in 2023, for example, some areas of the city's hilly residential areas joined forces with local police to repel the Ti Makak gang, eventually driving it out of the area entirely, according to local sources and in February 2024 report by the Switzerland-based Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime.
But the line between protection and mob justice is easily crossed. Vigilante groups have also lynched hundreds of people suspected of gang membership or common crimes, according to an October 2023 United Nations report.
Speaking to CNN in a packed car park near a church whose open doors revealed a wedding in progress, a militia member told CNN his group had repelled repeated attempts by the gang to capture Canap Vert.
That's how gangs operate: They take over areas with big businesses and make them pay while they remain in control, he said, noting that the area contains some high-profile businesses, including two national mobile companies and a large hotel. . He spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity out of concern for his safety.
We constantly receive threats; they say they will come to attack us, destroy the neighborhood. So we block the roads and the police to do the checks; no civilians are involved in the search of the cars, he added. The militia is armed only with machetes and our bare hands, he said.
Meanwhile, police tell CNN they know the militia well and even rely on them, with one commander crediting the group for saving the Canap Vert police station from a particularly intense gang attack last spring. More than a dozen suspected gang members in that case were killed and burned outside the police station, according to the commander, who requested anonymity for his safety.
Just a five-minute drive away, another community is desperately trying to hold together under even more difficult conditions: a displacement camp one of dozens across the city where tens of thousands of city dwellers gather after being forced from their homes theirs by violence and arson.
Marie Maurice, 56, had seen the gang take territory ever closer; on February 29, when the warning came of an impending gang attack, she wasted no time. She left all her belongings behind and fled with others about an hour's walk to the Argentine public school Bellegarde for shelter, she said.
Almost three weeks later, children here are flying kites made from discarded metal sheets and plastic, driving homemade toy cars cut from empty gas cans, with bottle caps for wheels and rocks for passengers.
Even the adults put on a show of normalcy, but with a sense of futility; They have elected a leader to liaise with local police and advocate for aid organizations to bring food and water, for example, but little aid has actually arrived due to roadblocks across the city.
Maurice tries to keep her family's small corner of the crowded space clean, washing the floor with water she has to walk 20 minutes to buy. But no one in her family has enough to eat or even space to cook, living off a shared bite or portion of street food every day. Even a mint can count as a meal, she told CNN.
The day we met her, she hadn't eaten at all.
Beyond the difficulty of daily survival, some camp residents say they know they've worn out their welcome and that relations with neighbors are deteriorating. There have been clashes with local residents anxious to move on, fearing the influx of foreigners could attract the attention of gangs.
Foreseeing the effects of dwindling resources and worsening violence, the International Organization for Migration has repeatedly warned of a deepening climate of mistrust in Haiti that would destroy traditional social safety nets, leaving people with nowhere to turn.
High levels of insecurity are creating a climate of mistrust between some host communities and displaced populations, thereby worsening social cohesion, the organization said in an August 2023 reportwho also noted that more and more displaced Haitians are ending up in such camps instead of relying on friends and family.
The small school where Maurice lives is now long gone. But every day, more people join them from other parts of the city, further straining the few resources the country has for buildings whose septic tanks are full and toilets backed up, one resident told CNN. Her water tank is almost dry.
Today, 1,575 people now live crammed into the network of just a handful of open classrooms compared to over 360,000 who have been displaced across the country according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Port-au-Prince has been terrorized for years by kidnappings, torture and frequent rape by gangs. But today, as Haiti's elite haggle over the composition of a transitional presidential council and the international community remains poised to intervene, talk of a political solution sounds more like wishful thinking than ever as gunfire rings out into the evening, piercing the cities. in silence.
The proliferation of police, gang and civilian checkpoints meanwhile is tearing the Haitian capital into wary and anxious fiefdoms. Increasingly, the one thing they all share is trauma.
Marie-Suze Saint Charles, 47, says her sons are too terrified by the ongoing violence to visit her in hospital, where she is recovering from a March 1 shooting that broke her leg after she was attacked on her way back from work.
A boy, 17, was also shot and is in another hospital. Her other sons, ages eight and thirteen, refuse to leave the house. She's not sure who, if anyone, is feeding them.
They are afraid of the street, she told CNN from her hospital bed. They don't even want to come see me. They are too scared to go out.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/18/world/haiti-crisis-militias-battle-intl-latam/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This Cos t-shirt dress will be the go-to for fashion girls as soon as spring arrives
- Startup Moldova Summit 2024: Driving innovation and growth
- Haiti: Machete-wielding militias fight gangs in Port-au-Prince as elites fight for power
- Nova Scotia Health Authority confirms 'tragic death' of young man with invasive group A streptococcal infection
- Trump can't post $454 million bond covering fraud judgment, lawyers say
- New Banksy mural depicting tree foliage appears in north London
- Ex-North East coach accused of stealing from youth football program
- Stock market today: Wall Street hits records before an important week for central banks
- Exclusive: Google Debuts New Retail Media Solution with Lowes as First Beta Tester
- WHO calls for investment in increased tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment
- There is no link to violations of constitutional rights
- Future of Flight action plan brings the era of flying taxis closer