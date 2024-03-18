Three prospects to watch in the International Player Pathway program coaching





Among the 15 athletes working out Wednesday, three players have caught my eye as immediate developmental NFL prospects. A few others will also get a chance as they continue to progress, but here's what I gathered from my time with the top three at the IMG Academy. Byron Matos, OL: The 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic is a mountain of a man, checking in at 6-foot-8, 290 pounds. Matos moved to the United States at age 16 to play basketball at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The forward went on to play Division I basketball at New Mexico and the University of South Florida. Matos walked on to USF's football team in 2022, but he did not play during the regular season. At IMG Academy, Matos has picked up specific offensive line movement skills faster than most and is making tremendous strides. He is smooth, with good foot/hand coordination and possesses rare punch explosion. As a lifelong appreciator, you just know rare punch/burst when you hear and see it. You can HEAR his fist from the other side of the field. One of the most difficult aspects of playing along the offensive line in the NFL is understanding and processing the plays, controls and voices at the line of scrimmage. Matos — whose first language is not English — is very perceptive and has shown that he can do this remarkably well. I wouldn't be at all surprised to hear his name called on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft next month. Louis Rees-Zammit, RB/WR: Rees-Zammit's HistoRy it is very unique. The world-class rugby player (winger) has represented Wales since 2020, playing in both the Six Nations and the 2023 Rugby World Cup. In 2021, he was in the British & Irish Lions squad for the tour of South Africa. Rees-Zammit left one six-figure contract to pursue his NFL dream through the IPP program. He grew up watching the NFL with his father, Joe, who played for Wales' American football team in the 1980s. I've spent a lot of time getting to know Rees-Zammit, 23, who is very sharp, focused and passionate. On the field, he possesses rare quickness — evident in his rugby film and in practice — and is working hard to develop skills that are new to him, including route running and cushion level as a ball carrier, among others. Pat Murtagh, TE: This is the 24-year-old's second stint in the IPP program. Last year, Murtagh was assigned to the Detroit Lions after IPP camp, but an undisclosed medical issue ended his time in the Motor City. Murtagh, a former Australian rules footballer and member of the AFL's Gold Coast Suns, has spent the past year training and preparing for this second opportunity. Murtagh has a great frame, soft hands and exceptional catching ability. Aussie rules football emphasizes catching skills, including tackling the ball. He also possesses great leadership skills, having really piloted the program this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/three-players-to-watch-at-international-player-pathway-program-workout The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos