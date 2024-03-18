NEWS: Earthquakes midfielder Carlos Gruezo and forward Ousseni Bouda called up for international duty





SAN JOSE, California. SanJose Earthquakes midfielderCarlos Gruezo(Ecuador) and forwardOusseni Bouda(Burkina Faso) have been called up by their respective national teams for the upcoming international season.

Both players, along with teammates Michael Baldisimo (Philippines), Cruz Medina (US U-19) and Emi Ochoa (Mexico U-20) will not be available for the Quakes' home contest against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday , March 23, presented by Sigurimi Quake.

Gruezo, 28, has been named in the Ecuador men's national team for a pair of international friendlies at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Ecuador will face Guatemala on Thursday, March 21 (5:30 p.m. PT) and Italy on Sunday, March 24 (1:00 p.m. PT). La Tri is gearing up for this summer's Copa America, with the teams' tournament opening on Saturday, June 22, at Levis Stadium, the site of the Quakes' two home games in 2024.

The Santo Domingo, Ecuador player has won 54 caps for the Ecuadorian National Team, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup and multiple Copa America tournaments. He has featured in all but one match for the 2026 World Cup qualifying group stages, making four starts in five appearances. Gruezo has been a key starter for the Quakes, making 32 appearances since signing with San Jose as a designated player for a club-record fee ahead of the 2023 season.

Shack, 23, will represent Burkina Faso in several international friendlies this month in Casablanca, Morocco. Burkina Faso will first face Libya on Friday, March 22, before taking on Niger on Tuesday, March 26.

The Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso player made his national team debut in a 3-1 win over Eswatini on 7 June 2022 and featured in last year's African Cup of Nations qualifier Les Talons. The eighth overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, Bouda has made 27 appearances over three seasons for the Quakes, making his MLS debut on March 3, 2022. The forward scored his first career goal against LA Galaxy last season past.

