Indiana bans sister city deals with 'foreign adversaries' • Indiana Capital Chronicle

Cities, towns and other governments have long entered into sister-city agreements intended to foster economic and cultural exchanges. But Indiana lawmakers this year threw out a new ban blocking local residents from joining cooperative agreements with communities in six “foreign adversary” states in a bill that originally dealt with property taxes.

Supporters say the ban is meant to be retroactive, but not everyone thinks it would invalidate more than 20 existing agreements involving Hoosier municipalities. And it doesn't affect Indiana's sister-state agreement with the Chinese province of Zhejiang.

The proposal was finalized and signed into law just over a month after the Washington Postdetailed China renewed focus on diplomacy with local US leaders, featuring a trip to China by former Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard. During that tour, Brainard ratified a sister city agreement with Xiangyang.

Security-conscious lawmakers applauded the ban. It occupies a scant 11 lines in 112 pages Recorded House Act 1120which now deals with state and local administration.

“(The Chinese Communist Party) is pushing sister city agreements to gain a foothold here, not to help Indiana,” U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana said in a statement to the Capital Chronicle. “I am glad that state legislators are focused on removing the influence of the Communist Party from our state, regardless of whether means a ban on (agricultural) land purchases or cooperative agreements with our main adversary.

State lawmakers agreed.

“I know (deals) are usually billed as ways to exchange culture and goodwill. And while that may be true for most of them, I think sister city agreements with countries listed as foreign adversaries deserve a little more scrutiny,” said Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis.

“It's a method by which these countries can exercise some soft power and try to influence American policymakers,” Gore added. He first proposed the provision.

The representatives of the local government units rejected the intervention of the state.

“We have concerns when any kind of prevention prevails in the state house. “Sister city relationships are often connected for hyperlocal reasons,” said Jenna Bentley, director of government affairs at Accelerate Indiana Municipalities.

She listed culture, industry, geographic similarities, and economic development as examples.

Lawmakers take note

The most powerful lawmakers in the US Capitol building and at home jumped to end the deals after the Washington Post story.

That day, Banks asked Carmel to back out of its deal and reject trips, like the one Brainard took, organized by groups affiliated with China's ruling party.

Recently elected Mayor Sue Finkham said her administration is reviewing all agreements and contracts Brainard entered into as part of our transition. But she said she had no plans to visit China. She later pulled Carmel from the China Heartland Association of the USA, the organizer of the trip.

However, Brainard called the Bank's response “immature and impractical, in his comments Stream in Carmel. He stressed the need for “dialogue” between the world's largest economies.

Banks calls on Carmel to back out of Chinese sister city deal

The next day, Gore offered an amendment on the House floor to ban the deals. The House's Republican supermajority found it inconsistent with the bill in question, but committed to finding another proposal to replace the language.

Gore said he expected nothing from that promise. But after this exchange, Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, offered an amendment to add it to another piece of legislation in late February. It was moved to Record House Bill 1120 near the close of the sessions.

The impact of the law is unclear

However, there are different interpretations of what it will do.

of LANGUAGES states that a local unit, a county, city, town or town cannot “enter into” any type of cooperation agreement with a “prohibited person”. It does not specifically prohibit entities from maintaining or continuing such arrangements.

The “prohibited person” label includes local governments and educational institutions in six countries, the US Commerce Secretary said. FIXED “Foreign adversaries”: China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela.

And it goes into effect on July 1, 2024, like most Hoosier laws. But the ban is not explicitly retroactive, leaving it unclear whether it would break existing agreements on that day or simply block new ones.

Gore said the language had to do both.

“I think when it was drafted, the intent was for it to be retroactive, but if the language wasn't clear enough, that's a mistake,” he said.

According to list maintained by the Indiana chapter of Sister Cities International. Some are marked “dormant”.

Bentley, of Accelerate Indiana Municipals, wrote that she believed the new law “will not affect” existing partnerships.

Gore said he was awaiting “legal clarification.”

But one thing is certain, the change does not affect Indiana's partnership with Zhejiang.

Indiana has maintained that agreement since 1987, according to an Indiana Economic Development Corporation. documentfrom the era of Governor Mike Pence. The agreement was signed under the administration of former Governor Robert Orrs.

Gore noted that he filed the initial amendment within 24 hours of learning of Brainard's activities and said he was unaware of the state's settlement at the time.

“I would like to see the state cancel the agreement itself,” he said. “And, you know, I'd be happy to re-address that in the next session.”