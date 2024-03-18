ICYMI: Chairman McCaul on Fox News Fox News Sunday

Media Contact 202-226-8467

Washington DC – Yesterday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul joined Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday” to discuss Democrats' efforts to push a partisan anti-Israel agenda, security assistance to America's partners , the situation unfolding in Haiti and getting answers from Biden. administration for the families of American servicemen killed during the Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

LOOK HERE.

– Highlights from the interview –

On the partisanship of Democrats against Israel:

“You don't talk about overthrowing a government in a democracy. I was with Ambassador Herzog from Israel at our retreat when this news came and it was very inconvenient. I think it was embarrassing.

“You know, there's a way to talk about your differences, not to overthrow a government in a democratic country. And I think, Shannon, it's indicative of how the split in the Democratic Party among the base, which is no longer in the traditional Israeli alliance. And I think what you're seeing is a pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel faction in the Democratic Party.”

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza:

“Well, the help has been more complicated because [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East], how can we get them to give aid to Gaza? There is no trust there.

“We have the World Food Program, Catholic Relief Services, many NGOs that can provide aid if they are given the right security. And I think we need to look at that model going forward.”

On security assistance to America's partners:

“Well, the President showed that he is committed to making this happen. You know, I've worked with the right authorizers and appropriators. There are things we can do to improve this bill.

“For example, [Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act], which I removed from my committee, allows us to attach Russian sovereign assets that have been frozen to help pay for Russia's war crimes. I think most Americans agree with this concept.

“Also, the loan program to provide direct government assistance to Ukraine.

“Finally, a strategy. And we have to deploy these ATACMS, the long-range artillery to hit the bridge between Russia and Crimea.”

…

“I think we're going through our normal separation process. It should be done by this Friday. After that, the Speaker indicated that he is committed to putting this supplement on the floor. That would be Israel. And we should attach sanctions on Iran. That would be Ukraine and also the Indo-Pacific.”

For government funding:

“I have hope. I think we will. of [Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2024] piece, a bit strange. Last chance, maybe a [continuing resolution].

…

“We can continue the homeland on this basis. However, we will do it. And we'll move on to the supplement.”

On handling the crisis in Haiti:

“No, I think the administration's failed policies have led to this, what's happening in Haiti, with no governance, Shannon. The prime minister is in Puerto Rico. Even Kenya will not deploy its own peacekeeping forces because it is so chaotic.

“Now, what they're asking me to do is release $50 million in cash and weapons to go to Haiti without a government. And the worst thing we can do is arm the very warlords who threaten the people of Haiti. So this guy named 'Barbecue,' I don't want that to happen.”

“We have a history in this country of throwing guns and weapons at countries and they work. Until I have assurances that the money can be accounted for and go to the right purpose, I cannot in good conscience release that funding to the American taxpayer, but more importantly, the Haitian people themselves.”

On the allegations against Gold Star father Steve Nikoui and the Biden administration's deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan:

“They are. I would recommend that they be removed. Look, this guy, Steve Nikoui, has been through so much. He lost his son. He's had a suicide death in his family. All these families, these families of the Gold Star, they are saddened. They feel that this president has never apologized to them or said, 'I'm sorry your son and daughter were killed by a suicide bomber.' We will hear from General Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. General McKenzie, [United States Central Command] Commander, for the failures of the White House and the State Department that created the conditions that led to the suicide bomber.

…

“Well, the only thing I would like is: I want him [Department of Defense] provide the documents to which the sniper testified. He said, I saw the kamikaze. He identified BOLO ('Be on the Lookout'). He sent the pictures to the command center. They still haven't produced these a year later. And I'll talk a lot about that at the hearing.”

###