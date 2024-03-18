



Chubb launches global transactional risk platform to grow its footprint internationally

APPOINTED Josh Cowen Senior Vice President, International Transaction Risk WHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ AND London, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chubb today announced the launch of a global transactional risk platform to offer transactional risk liability insurance products in international markets. Chubb has appointed Josh Cowen as Senior Vice President, International Transaction Risk to lead this initiative from London. Cowen, a seasoned mergers and acquisitions (M&A) underwriting professional, will be responsible for leading an underwriting team focused on surety and indemnity, tax and contingent liability products in offshore jurisdictions North America.



Chubb exists North America business will improve, with the addition of Cowen to London. The global transaction risk platform will focus on meeting the needs of brokerage partners and clients who require a global presence and operational footprint to support their global M&A transactions. The platform will operate globally with a leadership team led by Eduard MarkovicExecutive Vice President, Chubb Transactional Risk, and will employ a coordinated and consistent underwriting strategy and approach. “Chubb is positioned to support our brokerage partners and clients with transactional risk solutions in jurisdictions around the world with our new international business direction,” said Markovich. “Josh's deep understanding of transactional risk underwriting and leadership experience in sourcing and leading M&A underwriting deployments will complement our goal of growing our transactional risk practice as a global platform.” Cowen will report to Lance Fraser, Senior Vice President, Chubb Transactional Risk. Cowen joins Chubb with nearly 15 years of transaction risk experience. Previously, he held senior leadership roles overseeing M&A underwriting at several insurance brands. Josh is a qualified solicitor for England AND Wales and practiced corporate law for an executive London-based law firm before moving into M&A assurance. He attended the University of Leeds where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Commerce and later attended BPP Law School obtaining his Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) and Legal Practice Course (LPC). About Chubb Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb offers commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an insurance company, we assess, take and manage risk with knowledge and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and quickly. The company is also defined by its broad product and service offerings, extensive distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB ) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other countries, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com. Chubb, Chubb and Chubb logo. Insured.SM are trademarks of Chubb. SOURCE Chubb INA Holdings

For more information: Media Contact: Ben Tanner: 212-827-4454; [email protected]; Tine Thorsen: +44 (0) 20 7173 7578; [email protected]

