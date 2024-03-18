ECU distribution and logistics students take third place in the international competition | News Services

What began as a way to gain real-world experience ended with a third-place finish in an international competition for a group of East Carolina University students.

A team from industrial distribution and logistics program in ECU College of Engineering and Technology finished third in the ERPsim Leap Year Challenge 2024. The five-week logistics sustainability simulation game allowed students to apply their knowledge to make strategic decisions for a milk distribution company. The team was the best performing American university in the competition.

We wanted to take what we were learning in the classroom and try to take it to the next level and apply the concepts to real-world scenarios, said Isaac Kraft, team captain.

Kraft, Emily Gilbert, Ana Harman and Matt Jarman used SAP software to manage a variety of dairy products, a central distribution center and regional warehouses as part of the competition. SAP is one of the largest enterprise planning software programs in the world. ECU has been part of the SAP university alliance since 2009, allowing faculty to integrate the software into their courses and expose their students to the technology.

As part of the competition, the team used the software to analyze costs, transportation, inventory, overhead, purchases, sales prices and even carbon taxes on a weekly basis to improve the company's value.

They had to do all the tests. They had to get all the data entered. They made all the decisions, said Dr. Mark Angolia, assistant professor of industrial distribution and logistics and the teams' faculty advisor.

This gave the students a glimpse of the type of work they will be doing when they graduate from ECU.

This is everything as distribution and logistics students we expect to use in our future careers, said Gilbert. Every company, that's how it works. They must have inventory. They should have sales forecasts. They will place purchase orders. They will place sales orders. So doing this gives us a chance to see how a company we might work for in the future might work.

The international aspect of the competition meant that students had to adjust to using euros instead of dollars.

There were teams from all over the world China, Canada, Great Britain, Mexico. It was interesting, Jarman said.

Students monitored their progress and that of other teams each week when the rankings were released.

After each round, it was fun to see where we were on the leaderboard against all the different countries, but also all the details, Gilbert said. It was fun to see how we did. Did the tactics we used work, or didn't they? It was fascinating. It was interesting to see how well we did and the learning experience when maybe we didn't do so well. You have to go back as a team to figure out how to fix it.

Kraft said he enjoyed working with team members toward a common goal.

It's good to work with people who are motivated and interested, he said. This was a completely voluntary thing.

Harmon added a unique element to the team as a distance education student who joined the remote work sessions.

This is my first semester and I was here to watch, Harmon said. I'm still learning and it's starting to make sense. I am really enjoying it. I learned a lot from them.

Students not only learned through the competition, but also saw it as an opportunity to highlight ECU's industrial distribution and logistics program, which was recently recognized as the sixth best in the nation by SupplyChainGuide.org .

Doing this in a competition format against other teams really motivated us to act like this is a real company, Gilbert said. We wanted to do well and show that ECU has enough SAP capability and that we come out of our time at ECU and can operate this without having to start from scratch. That's impressive for a lot of companies and it saves them money to train us, so it's a benefit to us after we leave here and a benefit to the companies that hire us.

