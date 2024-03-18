International
Russia/Ukraine: A Decade of Suppression of Non-Russian Identities in Occupied Crimea
Since its invasion of Crimea 10 years ago, Russia has sought to change the ethnic makeup of the peninsula and suppress Crimea's Ukrainian and Tatar communities, Amnesty International said today in a new publication, on the tenth anniversary of Russia's illegal annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula. . .
Russia has systematically sought to eradicate Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar identity by disrupting, restricting or banning the use of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages in education, the media, national celebrations and other spheres of life, and by suppressing religious and cultural practices that do not conform With them. approved by Moscow. It has also forcibly moved the population out of Crimea and moved the Russian civilian population inside, said Patrick Thompson, Amnesty International's Ukraine researcher.
Russia must end its practices of suppression and eradication of non-Russian identities in the territories it occupies and stop its violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.
TOWARDS THE ERADICATION OF CULTURAL IDENTITY AND LANGUAGE
Russia has tried to legitimize its occupation and illegal annexation of Crimea by introducing policies aimed at suppressing non-Russian identities across the peninsula.
Shortly after the annexation, Russia imposed its own school curriculum in Crimea resulting in indoctrination and threats of retaliation against teachers, students and parents who objected. At the same time, the Russian authorities have systematically dismantled education in the Ukrainian language. This has come on top of the illegal imposition of Russian laws and practices, including suppression of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, as well as cultural events and religious practices.
For years, we have sounded the alarm about Russia's suppression of human rights in Crimea. A decade later we can take stock of what this has done to the peninsula as Russia seeks to suppress non-Russian identities, including Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar cultures. Alarmingly, this appears to be Russia's plan for other Ukrainian territories it has seized.
REPRESSION OF RELIGIOUS FREEDOM
Russia has severely restricted the right to freedom of religion and belief in Crimea, including introducing legislation that makes it a punishable offense to pray, preach or distribute religious materials outside of specifically designated locations or without official permission. Since 2023, dozens of administrative cases have been filed against individuals for illegal missionary activity, and more than 50 targeted individuals have paid hefty fines for these violations, according to information from religious freedom watchdog Forum 18.
Crimea's Muslim population, most of whom are Crimean Tatars, have faced severe reprisals. Russian law enforcement agencies have repeatedly interrupted Friday prayers in Crimean mosques by conducting passport checks of all attendees. Mainly targeting Crimean Tatars, Russian authorities have also conducted house searches looking for religious literature. More than 100 Crimean Muslims have been prosecuted on baseless terrorism-related charges and sentenced to up to 24 years in prison, which they are serving in Russia.
In April 2017, the Russian Supreme Court labeled Jehovah's Witnesses as extremists and banned the religion in Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea, after which all 22 of their congregations in Crimea were deregistered, affecting around 8,000 believers. At least 12 Crimean Jehovah's Witnesses have been sentenced to six years in prison or more just for the peaceful exercise of their right to freedom of religion or belief.
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate (after 2018, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church) refused to re-register as a religious organization under Russian law. Some of its clergy refused to receive Russian passports and were forced to leave Crimea.
In the first year of the invasion she had lost 38 of her 46 parishes, and all by now. In May 2023, de facto authorities illegally evicted her from her cathedral in the regional capital Simferopol.
Independent media and journalists have been targeted by the occupying authorities. Several journalists were kidnapped by pro-Russian paramilitaries already in the first days of the occupation, as part of a campaign of violence targeting pro-Ukraine activists. As of March 2014, Ukrainian-language TV and radio channels were taken off the air and replaced by Russian media. After the annexation, Russia ordered all media outlets in Crimea to re-register in accordance with Russian legislation within 10 months and warned against provocative acts.
Crimean Tatar-language media have been targeted, with popular TV channel ATR and others having their registration requests denied. On January 26, 2015, dozens of masked men attacked ATR's offices and removed their computer servers. The editors told Amnesty International that they had received informal warnings over the phone from influential individuals in response to some of its coverage of events affecting the Crimean Tatar community. ATR was eventually forced to relocate to mainland Ukraine and lost its ability to broadcast in Crimea.
Access to online media that has been expelled from Crimea has been arbitrarily blocked in Crimea, without any judicial authorization.
Russia must immediately stop all violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in Crimea and other Ukrainian territories it occupies. All those responsible for all crimes under international law must be brought to justice in a fair trial, while the victims of these crimes must be able to fully realize their rights to truth, justice and damages.
