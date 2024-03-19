Historic Trailblazer North East Transfer Agreement Signed

A historic transfer of power and money from Westminster to the North East was confirmed today after a landmark devolution deal was signed between the government and the leaders of the regions' main councils.

The North East Pilots Transfer Agreement will give the next North East Mayor and Cabinet more control over transport, housing and skills and will make available over £100 million in new funding which can be invested in the priorities of North Easts. It sets out a clear path for the region to take the key powers agreed by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, and in some places goes further by using innovation, technology and delivery to improve public services and a new North East Coastal and Rural Taskforce is being established to strengthen the regions rural and coastal communities.

This deal, recently announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Spring Budget, builds on the substantial commitments the government has already made to devolve the North East following the $1.4 billion investment fund signed by Secretary of State Michael Gove in January 2023 and investment area in the northeast of 160 million. also announced in the Spring Budget.

To mark the historic moment, seven leaders from across the North East across Northumberland, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Gateshead, South Tyneside, Sunderland and County Durham have gathered at St Chads College in Durham to sign the agreement with Senior Minister Jacob . New. With the signing of the agreement completed, it ensures that the area can hit the ground running when the Mayor for the entire area is elected for the first time in May.

Leveling Minister Jacob Young said:

I am delighted to sign this historic agreement, which will bring transformational change across the North East. This is an important step forward in our mission to rise, and I want to thank all the leaders who have come together to make it happen. Devolution is about handing local communities the keys to their future, with decisions made by the people who know their areas best. Today the Northeast takes back control.

The first devolution deal, signed by seven local authority leaders in December 2022, created the North East Combined Mayors' Authority (NEMCA), where a mayor will protect their region and unlock devolution benefits for around two million people living in the area. Currently, over 64% of England is covered by a transfer agreement, including nine in 10 people in the North.

This second, deeper transfer agreement gives local leaders new tools to drive growth and deliver for their communities. The region will receive 37 million flexible funds for the repair of areas on the ground and the acceleration of regional projects. Depending on the business case, NEMCA intends to use 25 million of this funding to remediate the future Crown Works Studios site, laying the groundwork for the development of studio premises, 10 million to accelerate plans for a Health Innovation Quarter, combining research and living environments to promote healthy health. of ageing, in Newcastle, and 2 million to support projects such as the Northern Green Superport and the Comprehensive Innovation Agreement, catalyzing collaboration across the region.

A joint statement from seven council leaders in the North East said:

Today's event marks another welcome change in power from the central government to the Northeast. This pioneering agreement will help us deliver on our ambitions, working with our communities on the things that matter most to them. As people representing our communities, we are better placed to make decisions about local priorities. We are stronger when we all work together and we are already seeing the benefits of this collaboration.

In addition, the government will work towards defining a specific growth area in which North East local authorities will be able to retain 100% of business rate increases for the next 25 years. Depending on the business case, NEMCA plans to designate the future site of Crown Works Studios as a growth area. This will enable 100% of the increase in business rates to be reinvested in the development of the site and project. This combination of equity funding and holding business rates will drive development forward in the short term and ensure that NEMCA and Sunderland City Council can continue to support the project in the long term.

This has unlocked a £450m investment from FulwellCain, a joint venture between Fulwell 73 and Cain International and supported by Sunderland City Council, to build Crown Works Studios (CWS), which will be one of the largest in Europe and will create over 8,000 jobs in the Region.

The Department for Higher Education, Housing and Communities aims to provide devolution deals by 2030 for every part of England that wants one. This is one of 12 leveling targets set by the department in the February 2022 Leveling Up White Paper.

In the next Spending Review, NEMCA will take a single consolidated housing, regeneration and local growth funding pot as a cornerstone for a complete single department style funding solution.

Legislation implementing the devolution agreement signed in 2022 will create the new Combined North-East Mayoral Authority on 7 May 2024. The new Mayor for the North-East will take office on the same day after the inaugural mayoral election on 2 May 2024. This will also give the region control of over half a billion pounds to improve public transport through a new City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement and provide immediate support to build new homes affordable on brownfield sites. NEMCA will also have control over the multi-million pound Adult Education budget from August 2024, so local leaders, colleges and training providers can work together to arm local people with the skills needed to drive local growth .

But this newer, deeper deal will also help to build on the sector's long-standing strengths in green technology and advanced manufacturing, through government support for the Green Superport, bringing together the ports of Newcastle, Blyth and Sunderland, and prepare the ground for emerging powers. in creative industries and health innovation, through new developments on the River Sunderland and a health innovation precinct in Newcastle.

This devolution deal is part of a plan to deliver long-term change, delivering a brighter future for Britain and the North East of England, improving economic security and opportunities for all, while building on our existing leveling interventions in the region, including 20 million was awarded to Newcastle upon Tyne for the restoration of the historic Grainger Market and public realm improvements.

Further investment includes delivering £20m of long-term investment through the Long Term Plan for Towns in Jarrow, Washington, Spennymoor and Blyth – building on an existing deep dive in the latter to improve poor housing, tackle health inequalities, to increase access to jobs and reduce crime.