Notre Dame Stadium to host Chelsea FC v Celtic FC international friendly – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website

SOUTH BEND, IN (March 18, 2024) The University of Notre Dame will welcome the elite international club soccer competition when England's Chelsea FC and Scotland's Celtic FC face off on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Notre Dame Stadium.
Tickets for the match will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00am local time. Fans can sign up for an exclusive 24-hour presale at www.FCSeries.com.
“South Bend is a special place to create a unique event for these world-class teams, said Molly Pendleton, Senior Vice President, Unified Events. Playing at Notre Dame Stadium with teams like Chelsea FC and Celtic FC will showcase the passion of American soccer fans.
July 27 will be the second meeting between Chelsea and Celtic in America. The Blues won the only previous meeting, 4-2, in Seattle in 2004.
Chelsea, two-time Champions League champions and six-time English Premier League champions, will enter pre-season in their second year under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues are the first club to win all four major UEFA club competitions (Champions League, Super Cup, Europa League and Cup Winners' Cup) twice.
The opportunity to play in front of our fans at the University of Notre Dame is one we are really excited about. This game against Celtic provides another fantastic fixture during the clubs pre-season tour and will be valuable preparation for our 2024-25 Premier League campaign. said Chelsea chief executive Chris Jurasek.
Celtic Football Club is a Scottish football club with proud Irish links. Today, the club is one of the most famous sports institutions in the world with a legendary history of sporting achievements. Celtic were the first British club to win the European Cup (now the Champions League) in 1967, the club has achieved a world record eight domestic trebles, been crowned Scottish champions 53 times and achieved Scottish cup victory on 62 occasions.
Founded in 1888 for charitable purposes, its main founder was an Irish Catholic priest named Brother Walfrid. The club's first aim was to raise funds to provide food for poor children in East Glasgow, an area of the city with a large Irish community. From humble beginnings, Celtic has developed into one of the world's major names in world sport, yet maintaining its commitment to a strong social dimension, through one of the most successful charitable operations in raising funds and delivering meaningful projects for support people in need.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers commented, Everyone at Celtic is delighted to be visiting the United States again, especially for such an exciting pre-season schedule, and we look forward to meeting Chelsea at Notre Dame.
I know Mauricio well and I look forward to seeing him and his team again in July for what I'm sure will be a great occasion between two of Europe's biggest clubs.
The pre-season is always an important time and of course Chelsea will present us with a strong and exciting challenge.
We are very fortunate to have such strong support around the world and especially across the US, so our visit I'm sure will give our fans a great opportunity to see the team in action and on the other hand we can't wait to see our fans there.
Playing the famous and iconic University of Notre Dame in such a fantastic venue will be a unique moment for the club and we're sure the home of the Fighting Irish will generate huge support for Celtic and inspire a great occasion sporty.
The match brings international football back to Notre Dame Stadium. In July 2019, Borussia Dortmund defeated Liverpool, 3-2, in front of 40,361 fans.
We are excited to welcome Chelsea and Celtic to Notre Dame Stadium this summer, said incoming Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua. It is special that Celtic chose to play at Notre Dame on their first trip to the state in more than a decade and teaming up with six-time English Premier League champions Chelsea will make for an incredible experience. I look forward to fans around the world being able to visit and enjoy Notre Dame and the South Bend community while cheering on their clubs.
For information about game parking, Notre Dame Stadium's bag policy, local dining and more, visit experience.nd.edu.
