International
Air taxis? Terminal D? A look at Orlando International Airport's future plans
ORLANDO, Fla. Florida's busiest airport is about to get even busier.
More than 60 million passengers are expected to pass through the gates at Orlando International Airport in 2024, a 10% increase from last year's record 57.7 million passengers, according to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin Thibault.
Just to give you an example, between 2022 and 2023, we grew 15%, Thibault said during an I-Drive Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week. For planning purposes, we typically plan for 2-3%, so we basically grew five years in one year.
However, passenger volume is not the only growth story. As the nations fourth largest airport by size, MCO is also expanding on its 12,000-acre property.
I can fit JFK, MIA and LAX into my footprint, Thibault explained. That's how we were able to do Terminal C, and that's how we were able to do a lot of these extensions. I have the space to be able to build it without affecting current operations.
Thibault said the South Terminal Complex is the future. Another 24 gates will eventually open in Terminal C and plans for another terminal D are in the works.
Terminal C, when fully completed, will have 60 million passengers, Thibault said. Terminal D will have 60 million passengers. Terminals A and B, 25 million passengers. That's what it's really made for. We've taken more capacity out of this thing than we really should have.
Other improvements en route to Terminal C include a pedestrian bridge set to open on October 1st that will connect Brightline passengers directly to the terminal. Crews are working on installing moving sidewalks and finalizing a site for a new hotel as well.
A consolidated car rental facility is also in the long-term plans of MCOs. Thibault said the goal is to build it on the south side of the airport near the 417.
So it's a way to pick up, a place to drop off, and it's not going to be where A and B are, he said. It's going to quiet down that whole A and B operation, take those cars out of there and put them in their dedicated space. By doing this, I will free up 5,000 parking spaces in garages.
Another type of air travel is also on the radar of airports.
Thibault said he wants MCO to be a center for advanced air mobility and plans to build a vertical port near Terminal C for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxis, essentially transporting passengers across the region. .
If you arrive on Brightline or an international carrier, and want to take that last hop downtown or to the theme parks, it's right there waiting, he said.
News 6 recently spoke with Matt Broffman, who is the head of public relations for Lilium, an eVTOL manufacturer based in Germany. He said the futuristic plane will take passengers from Orlando International Airport to Tampa in about 30 to 40 minutes at speeds of 175 mph.
It feels so far away sometimes when you talk about technology like this, but the reality is that they were certifying this aircraft in Europe in 2025, and shortly after here in the US, Broffman said. So you could see planes flying here in Orlando as early as 2026.
