International Week to Celebrate Campus Diversity – News Center





The talent show highlights music and dance from around the world. With more than 4,000 international students from 100 countries on campus, UT Dallas makes a point to set aside a week each spring to celebrate cultural diversity on campus with a globally themed film, dance party and talent show. of this year International Week (iWeek), sponsored by the Office of International Student Services and other student organizations and campus departments, will be held April 1-5. In the inaugural event, Passport to the World, students will represent their countries through clothing, cuisine, design and music. Judges from across campus will select the best food, national dress and overall display. The event runs from noon to 2pm on Monday, April 1 and will be in the Visitor Center atrium. Passport to the World is the opening event of iWeek, with students representing cultures through clothing, cuisine, design and music. An International Talent Show will highlight music and dance from around the world at 7:00pm on Friday, April 5th at 7:00pm in the Main Activity Gym. Lisabeth Lassiter, assistant director of International Student Services, said student interest in the cultures represented on campus has grown, and a record number of attendees at last year's iWeek events sent organizers looking for bigger venues. "It will be exciting this year to see the World Passport in the Atrium of the Visitor Center and the Talent Show filling the Main Gym of the Activity Center. These always provide a fun and colorful display of culture," Lassiter said. Monday, April 1 Passport to WorldNoon-2pm, Visitor Center atrium Tuesday, April 2 Table Tennis and Badminton Tournament 7pm to midnight, Activity Center Main Gym Wednesday, April 3 Zumba 11am-3pm, Chess Plaza "El Mariachi Gringo" – Film Screening and Discussion 7:30 pm, Jonsson Performance Hall Thursday, April 4 Henna 1-3 pm, Women's Center, SSB 4.300 Friday, April 5 International Talent Show 7-9pm, Activity Center Main Gym World Beats Dance Party 9:30am-11:30pm, Galaxy Student Union Rooms More details are available on the iWeek website.

