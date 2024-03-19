Foreign Minister Kamika was present at the Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).









March 18, 2024 On March 18 (from March 18 to 19 Japan time), in New York, SH. Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, who is visiting New York, USA, chaired the Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). ) on “Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation”, which Japan chaired as the Presidency of the Security Council. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

This meeting stemmed from Prime Minister Kishida's speech at the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly last year, in which he stated that it is essential that nuclear-weapon states commit to concrete disarmament measures. nuclear weapons, and Japan, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, would work to promote dialogue between nuclear-weapon states and non-nuclear-weapon states. Based on his speech, Japan hosted the Security Council meeting, which focused on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation for the first time. Among the 15 members of the Security Council, this meeting was attended by ministerial level representatives from three countries, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and the United States. At the beginning, HE António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, Dr. Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) and Ms. Gaukhar Mukhatzhanova, Director of the International Organizations and Non-Proliferation Programme, Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation (VCDNP) provided information on the situation and challenges surrounding nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. After the whistleblowers' statements, Minister Kamikawa delivered a statement on behalf of Japan, where she stated that Japan, as the only country that has ever suffered atomic bombing during the war, has led the international community towards a world without nuclear weapons, through various measures such as EG presenting the annual UN resolution on nuclear disarmament, proposing the “Hiroshima Plan of Action” and holding the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, based on the belief that the disasters of Hiroshima and Nagasaki must never be repeated. She also stated that it is important to steadily advance realistic and practical efforts to realize a world without nuclear weapons and that preserving and strengthening the NPT regime is a cornerstone of such efforts. With this in mind, she highlighted the following four points. With an ever-increasing sense of urgency, we must implement the five actions set out in the Hiroshima Action Plan (a shared recognition of the importance of continuing the record of non-use of nuclear weapons, increasing transparency, maintaining the declining trend of global nuclear stockpiles, ensuring nuclear non-proliferation and promoting the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and encouraging visits to Hiroshima and Nagasaki by international leaders and others). Japan will further strengthen and lead efforts to embody the five actions of the Hiroshima Action Plan. In addition, Japan announced the establishment of “Friends of FMCT”, with the aim of maintaining and increasing political attention to an FMCT (the Treaty Prohibiting the Production of Fissile Material for Use in Nuclear Weapons or Other Nuclear Explosive Devices, also known as the Treaty for discontinuing decomposable materials). The international community must be united with one voice against any move that contradicts a world without nuclear weapons such as Russia and North Korea. It is also our shared responsibility to fully comply with the existing legal framework applied to outer space. The potential impact of emerging technologies and the WPS perspective are important. Then, participants at the ministerial level of SH.T. Ms. Verónica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Mozambique, H.E. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States of America at the UN, SH.T. mrs. Francess Piagie Alghali, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone and participants from other countries, including nuclear weapon states, made statements based on their countries' experiences and knowledge, engaging in active discussions on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and reaffirming the importance of preserving and strengthening the NPT regime. The meeting provided an opportunity to accelerate substantive discussion between nuclear-weapon and non-nuclear-weapon states leading up to the 2026 NPT Review Conference. In addition, participants from many countries emphasized that the world is once again in a very dire situation and that no other country is better suited than Japan to raise this agenda, while sharing their experiences of visiting Hiroshima as well as the importance of the role of women in conflict and the potential impact of emerging technologies such as AI. (Reference) Statement by Foreign Minister Yoko KAMIKAWA at the Security Council Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation (PDF) (Reference) Treaty Prohibiting the Production of Fissile Material for Use in Nuclear Weapons or Other Nuclear Explosive Devices (FMCT) Japan attaches great importance to the FMCT, which would prohibit the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons and other explosive devices and thus limit the quantitative improvement of nuclear weapons. (Reference) “FMCT Friends” is a cross-regional group with the participation of nuclear-weapon states and non-nuclear-weapon states, which aims to maintain and increase political attention on an FMCT and contribute to the expansion of support for the negotiation of an FMCT. . The member countries are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Nigeria, Philippines, United Kingdom and United States of America.



