Federal government announces $560 million in funding for health and long-term care in Sask.





The federal government has announced $560 million in health care and long-term care funding for Saskatchewan. Federal Health Minister Mark Holland made the announcement Monday in Regina, along with Saskatchewan Health Minister Everett Hindley and Tim McLeod, the provincial minister of mental health and addictions, seniors and rural and remote health. “There are many areas in life where we may disagree, but when it comes to health, I think what people expect from us is to find common ground, to find ways to work together, not to find differences, but to find what we have in common,” Holland said in the release. Funding comes in two bilateral agreements. The Working Together agreement has approximately $391 million to improve the health care system. Another $169 million is included in the Aging with Dignity agreement, supporting initiatives for home care, palliative care and long-term care. The Working Together Agreement will support Saskatchewan's three-year action plan to improve the health care system, including: Supporting a Saskatchewan family physician payment model.

Saskatoon Chronic Pain Clinic Expansion.

Growth of virtual triage physician program through Healthline 811.

Creation of 64 new permanent acute care and complex care beds, with 28 in Regina and 36 in Saskatoon.

Supporting the expansion of 550 post-secondary training places.

Expanding the provision of culturally appropriate mental health and substance use support.

Modernization of health care systems. The Aging in Care agreement includes money to support the province's five-year action plan for home care and long-term care. The funding will go towards improving home and community care services, improving palliative care and strengthening long-term care and home care services. Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan's health minister, says the federal funding commitment will build on provincial initiatives already underway. (Olivier Jodouin/CBC) Hindley was asked after the announcement how patients would see a tangible change in the near future. He said the funding will support “a number of initiatives”, some of which are already underway. “So what does that mean for the patient in Saskatchewan who needs health care, or needs to use the health care system? Well, I think it's important, right? And it's going to have a significant impact, being able to partner with the federal government for these additional dollars,” he said. WATCH|Federal government announces $560 million in funding for health and long-term care in Sask.: Federal government announces $560 million in funding for health and long-term care in Sask. The funding comes in two bipartisan agreements: one with $391 million to support health care system improvements, the other with $169 million to support home care, palliative care and long-term care initiatives. The funding was welcomed by the president of SUN Saskatchewan Nurses Union president Tracy Zamborya attended the announcement Monday and said it was “great” to hear. “We really needed a partnership with the federal government, there's no two ways about it, because we weren't doing very well on our own, we were really struggling,” she said. “The devil is always in the details, in every financial notice with a lot of money attached to it”. Zambory said she was pleased to hear the senior care announcements because long-term care “has been abandoned” in the province. She said she hopes that won't just mean more profitable beds. “We need to make a big investment in publicly funded, publicly managed long-term care in this province. While it's good for people to age at home for as long as possible, it's not a reality and we have to be able to really have a lot of funding put back into long-term care,” she said. The federal government first unveiled its 10-year, roughly $200 billion health care plan, now called Working Together, in February 2023 during a meeting of Canada's prime ministers. Of this, $46.2 billion is new money. Since then, it has worked on bilateral agreements with every province and territory. The first province to sign was BC, in October. Saskatchewan is now 10th.

