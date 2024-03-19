Biden and Netanyahu speak for the first time in a month amid deepening rifts



Washington

CNN

–



President Joe Biden spoke by phone Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, their first known interaction in more than a month as a rift deepens between the two men over the war in Gaza.

During the call, the White House said the leaders discussed two key areas where the relationship has been strained, including the need to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza and Israel's pending operation in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinian civilians are sheltered.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters later that the president expressed deep concerns about Israel's plans for the Rafah operation during his conversation with Netanyahu.

Biden asked Netanyahu to send a high-level delegation of military leaders to Washington to discuss the issue further and determine an alternative approach to going after Hamas in Rafah. Netanyahu agreed to send such a group, and Sullivan said the meeting was likely to take place later this week or early next week.

A military plan cannot succeed without an integrated humanitarian and political plan. And the president has repeatedly emphasized that continued military operations must be tied to a clear strategic end game, Sullivan said at the White House, noting that more civilians had died in Gaza than any previous conflict in the enclave and that the anarchy reigns in parts of the strip.

In a statement afterward, Netanyahu said he told Biden that Israel was committed to achieving its goals in Gaza, while also providing needed humanitarian aid to the enclave.

We talked about the latest developments in the war, including Israel's commitment to achieving all of the war's goals: eliminating Hamas, releasing all of our hostages, and promising that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel by providing necessary humanitarian aid. that helps achieve those goals, Netanyahu said, according to the Prime Minister's Office reading.

Monday's call came days after one of Biden's top allies in Washington, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, called for new Israeli elections that would result in Netanyahu's ouster.

Biden called the speech good and said it reflected the concerns of many Americans, though he did not explicitly endorse or condemn the call for new elections in Israel.

Netanyahu on Sunday strongly disputed Schumer's speech during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash.

It is inappropriate to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there. This is something that Israel, the Israeli public, does on its own, and it was not a banana republic, Netanyahu said at the State of the Union.

Biden-Netanyahu relations have shifted over the past few months as frustration grows inside the White House over what US officials see as Netanyahu's rejection of US advice on the Gaza war.

After speaking on a daily or weekly basis early in the conflict, Biden and Netanyahu now speak much less frequently. Their last phone call before Monday was on February 15, the longest gap in calls since the October 7 terrorist attacks that started the current conflict.

Tensions have emerged over allowing more humanitarian aid to enter the strip, steps to protect civilian casualties and the future of an eventual Palestinian state.

Netanyahu raised concerns about a number of things that have come out in the American press during the call, Sullivan said. Speaking Monday, Sullivan declined to elaborate on whether Netanyahu raised concerns about Schumers' speech. But he said Biden was not focused on the politics of the conflict.

From President Bidens perspective, this is not a political issue. It is not about public statements. It is a matter of politics and strategy. That's what he's focused on. That was what he was focused on on the call, he said.

Still, Sullivan noted some irony in Netanyahu appearing on American television to complain about political interference.

You have the prime minister speaking on American television about his concerns about American interference in Israeli politics, Sullivan said. And then your question is, should Americans talk about Israeli politics, which, in fact, we don't do nearly as much as they talk about ours.

The White House has said an operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible plan to protect civilians sheltering there. As of Monday, officials said they had not seen such a plan. Biden said in an interview last weekend that an invasion of Rafah would constitute a red line, though he did not specify how he would respond and said he would never completely end support for Israel.

Speaking to Netanyahu, Biden explained why he is so concerned about the possibility of Israel conducting major military operations in Rafah, Sullivan said.

He said these concerns fall into three areas: that civilians sheltering in Rafah have nowhere safe to go; that Rafah is an entry point for critical humanitarian aid; and that neighboring Egypt has expressed serious concerns about a possible military operation there.

Our position is that Hamas should not be allowed a safe haven in Rafah or anywhere else. But a major ground operation there would go wrong, leading to more innocent civilian deaths, Sullivan said.

Sullivan described the call as business and did not end abruptly.

It ended in a perfectly normal way when everyone had crossed all their points, Sullivan said, adding that the leaders understand that we are at a critical moment in this conflict.

He said that Biden and Netanyahu share a common objective which is for Israel to prevail over Hamas, but that they have a different perspective on this operation and Rafah and they went into some detail on this and had the opportunity to elaborate on each of their views. their respective in a comprehensive way, the way they always do when President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu talk.

So in that sense, I would say that this call was very similar to a previous call that the two of them had, they agreed to team up and then they both agreed to stay in touch as we move forward. , he said.

Biden and Netanyahu also discussed negotiations for an immediate ceasefire for several weeks in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas and other militants in Gaza.

We will try to build that ceasefire into something more durable and use the space created by a cessation of hostilities to increase humanitarian assistance, Sullivan said. So far, agreement has been more elusive than we would have hoped, but we will continue to press because we consider this an urgent priority.

He stressed that Hamas could end the crisis tomorrow and called for more pressure on the group to end the conflict.

Sullivan said the two leaders had agreed to stay in close contact in the coming days and weeks and that the US and Israel were in daily contact about every element of the crisis.

This story was updated with additional developments on Monday.