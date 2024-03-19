Israel-Hamas latest war: Hamas number three killed, US says – as video shows anguish after Israeli attack on hospital | World News





Middle East Correspondent, Alistair Bunkall is in Jerusalem and says the US and Israeli leaders would have had plenty to discuss during their 45-minute conversation. “We've seen over the last few weeks, in the absence of communication between the two leaders, a very public spat between Israel and Washington, with the US president making it very clear that he's not happy with the way this war is going. and the lack of humanitarian aid entering Gaza. “For his part, the Israeli prime minister has been defiant and confident that Israel will pursue its war goals, specifically, the release of all hostages and the elimination of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. If that means going to the city south of Rafah. , then this is what the Israelis plan to do.” Over the weekend we learned that Israel is still planning to go ahead with an attack on Rafah, south of Gaza. The US, Israel's staunchest ally, has said it will not support such an operation without the Israelis presenting a credible plan to ensure the safety of civilians. Bunkall said that an attack on Rafah does not appear to be imminent, but that the world is “increasingly concerned that Israel is preparing for it,” with all the humanitarian consequences that could have. Meanwhile, ceasefire talks have resumed in Qatar, where a high-ranking Israeli delegation flew today. “The expectation is that it could take them a long time, maybe a few weeks if they're going to be successful. “But Hamas has lowered its demands, Israel still says they are unrealistic in what they expect. But of course, there seems to be room for negotiation. And as long as that remains the case, then the hope remains that a a cease-fire can be reached in a moment.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/israel-gaza-hamas-latest-middle-east-live-updates-sky-news-blog-12978800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos