Portsmouth's social care practitioners join forces on international awareness day





A 'social work holiday' has been announced in Portsmouth to coincide with an international awareness day for the profession. World Social Work Day is celebrated each year to recognize social care practitioners who support their communities in a variety of ways. This year's theme focuses on the need for social workers to adopt innovative, community-led approaches to supporting adults and families. Councilor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said: “Social care practitioners go above and beyond for adults and children in the city every day. They are part of a group of people who rarely get the recognition they deserve, which makes such international days all the more important. “These practitioners will come together in their teams to reflect on their practice and celebrate their achievements. This is an important event that allows team members to have the space and time they need to learn, grow and develop as people and professionals.” Social care for adults and children have come together to organize a series of workshops on World Social Work Day, to support the development of team members. It is also an opportunity to reconnect and network with colleagues across the social care workforce. Councilor Matthew Winnington, cabinet member for wellbeing, health and care at Portsmouth City Council said: “World Social Work Day is a fantastic opportunity for us to support colleagues with a series of thematic seminars. “Social care for both adults and children believe that practitioners can learn from people's life experiences. That's why, each speaker is uniquely placed to share their story, which in turn, can help practitioners develop new approaches to support their communities.” Foster Portsmoutha council service that supports carers in the city will also celebrate their community, encouraging people to become carers. The service will also shine a light on social workers who support families through the application process, to raise awareness of the help people receive. Discover the range of possibilities this World Social Work Day and start something exciting. Celebrate World Social Work Day with us Careers in adult social care Social care for adults is about supporting people to live their best lives possible, whether it's offering a little help to get back on their feet after a fall or supporting them to maintain their independence and to stay in their house. If you want to make a change, you can look for social care jobs for adults on the Portsmouth City Council website. Careers in children's social care Social workers who support children, young people and their families provide a restorative approach using Portsmouth's unique family practice model. If you are an experienced social worker looking at the next steps, you can apply social care work for children on the Stronger Futures website. Learn more about Foster Portsmouth Discover the team that supports carers and the wide range of services available. If you are interested in becoming a caregiver, visit Foster Portsmouth website today.

