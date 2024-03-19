International
Food for All: Fargo International Market serves a diversifying population
Amid shelves of aloe juice, edamame and pomelo fruit, shoppers and employees chat while ambient flute music plays overhead.
Flags from around the world that hang over the corridors sway slightly in the HVAC breeze, Kuwait's dance with China, Singapore and Ethiopia overlooks the production corridor.
It is convenient to the largest international grocery store in both North and South Dakota: Asian and American Supermarket. It celebrates just over a year in its new location.
The Fargo, ND, store moved in January 2023, trading its small but tall warehouse for a high-ceilinged, spacious store, a 13,000-square-foot increase (imagine two Circle K convenience stores versus six.)
Of course, the change has meant a 30 percent increase in customers and a new food space, said co-owner John Huynh. But A&A Supermarkets' success goes beyond numbers.
Really, really, really important
The neighborhood community gathers at the market, located at 1425 Main Ave., about a mile and a half from the Red River on the city's east side.
This place is not just a place where people come to buy groceries. It means a lot to give back to the community, especially our culture, said Huynh, who runs the supermarket with his sister Sarah. We get a chance to see people, you know, from our community, meet new people from different cultures and then bring it all together.
It wasn't always like that. Decades ago, Huynh lived in Pelican Rapids and more recently in Minneapolis.
Whenever we [came] in Fargo, us [didnt] I see a lot of people from a completely different culture, he said, adding that he moved to the Fargo-Moorhead area in 2016 to join his sister in the market. What he found surprised him.
I said, Wow Fargo-Moorhead [is] changing now. We see a lot of people moving here, Huynh said.
Between 2000 and 2019, North Dakota and South Dakota experienced rapid growth in the Asian American population, said Minnesota State University Moorhead marketing professor Hyun Sang An. He said businesses like A&A are an integral part of this change.
International grocery stores, especially Asian grocery stores or African grocery stores play a role in attracting more ethnic minorities to the area, An said.
Economically, An said that having a large, growing international business can draw people to an isolated metro area like Fargo-Moorhead. And it keeps residents shopping locally instead of traveling to Canada or the Twin Cities for groceries and more.
Just ask Fargo resident Shayna Karuman, who is Singaporean and Malaysian-American.
Having the ingredients and the like, the supplies available to cook the same food as I want for my culture is really, really, really important, she said. It allows me to connect with my mother and my parents much more deeply.
Even though I'm far from where they live in California, I can try to get closer to my culture by repeating the recipes their parents taught them, she said.
Before the market expanded, Karuman said she would pack her bags full of food while visiting family on the West Coast or make the seven-hour round-trip drive to Minneapolis.
That way I wouldn't have to just eat some American foods that I like but don't necessarily meet my cultural needs, Karuman said. If something is bought nearby [it] it also allowed me to host potlucks and welcome friends, Asian Americans, and try new recipes.
At the store, supervisor Clara Madrangcher hums a little, blending the tune with the crinkles of chicken feet-flavored Lays bags. Tidying up the shelves, she said she feels at home.
She pointed to her brother pushing a shelf of produce through the produce section. Madrangchers husband also works there.
The three of us, she said. We love the store. They were like family in the store.
From global to local
A&A Supermarket manager Paul Tann, who is Huynhs' brother-in-law, said the market, along with several smaller stores in the area, such as Lotus Blossom International Market, has been an important hub for meeting global ingredient needs.
What started out as mostly Asian products has grown into so much more, he said: We have Korean products, we have Middle Eastern, we have Chinese, Indian, Filipino, he gestures broadly at a range of good things.
Tann, who has been with the market since it started in his smallest shop in 1996, laughed as he led a tour of the impressive tea, coffee and beverage options from around the world: Vietnamese coffee, boba tea, cane juice sugar.
There are so many different types, he said.
Something his frequent customer Kim Palomero of A&A appreciates. Fargoan shops there at least once a week.
It makes it easier to transition and adjust, especially to newcomer weather, said Palomero, who is Filipino-American.
This supermarket also brings curiosity to the local Fargo-Moorhead area community to adventure and explore our gastronomic culture, which fosters a better understanding of our young Filipino-Americans and other communities in the area.
Holding a plastic grocery bag with okra and ube pills in the market, Palomero said A&A is as close as it can get to Filipino restaurants. There are none in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
That's how he cooks.
At the market, he takes a video on his phone of his Fargo-Moorhead Filipino friends gathering around food from A&A.
I still yearn for my real home in Southeast Asia, he said. One way to ease homesickness is to eat a hot meal from your home.
There really is no place like home, he said. Especially when it tastes like this.
